60 random facts to celebrate your 60th birthday

Tom Cruise’s life, career and legacy is epic, dramatic, sometimes complicated, but impossible to ignore. One of our last old-school movie stars, who has proven capable of great reach over the years, Cruise has wielded his power in Hollywood to create unforgettable movie moments and behind-the-scenes innovations, constantly pushing himself to new extremes with every pass. . day.

To appreciate his complexity and talent on the occasion of this 60th anniversary, we’ve compiled 60 facts that only hint at why Tom Cruise remains one of the most famous men on the planet. He’s been smiling that signature smile and running his damn heart out for over 40 years on screen, and he shows very little sign of stopping anytime soon.

1. Tom Cruise’s real name is Thomas Cruise Mapother IV.

2. Tom Cruise’s cousin William Mapother is also an actor, best known for playing the role of Ethan in Lost.

3. Here is an incomplete list of directors Tom Cruise has worked with over the years: Barry Levinson, Ben Stiller, Brad Bird, Brian De Palma, Cameron Crowe, Christopher McQuarrie, Curtis Hanson, Doug Liman, Edward Zwick, Francis Ford Coppola , Franco Zeffirelli, Stanley Kubrick, Paul Thomas Anderson, Ridley Scott, Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Sydney Pollack, Rob Reiner, John Woo, Michael Mann and Steven Spielberg.

4. At the beginning of his career, the actor acted in six films in just two years: Endless Love (1981), faucets (1981), The outsiders (1983), Losing (1983), risky business (1983), and all the right moves (1983).

5. Tom Cruise was 19 in his first movie, playing Billy in Endless Love.

6. Top Gun: Maverick is Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film, surpassing $1 billion at the box office. The film is Paramount’s second highest-grossing domestic film, following Titanic.

7. Attended the Neighborhood Playhouse and Actors Studio at the New School University in New York, where he studied theater.

8. Tom Cruise has been nominated for an Oscar three times, twice as a leading actor for his roles in Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguireand then as an adjunct in Magnolia.

9. Despite being nominated three times, Cruise has yet to win an Oscar.

10. Tom Cruise has not been nominated for an Oscar since the year 2000.

11. Cruise won three Golden Globe Awards for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguireand Magnolia.

12. In May 2021, Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes to protest the lack of racial diversity and alleged moral misconduct by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

13. At age seven, Cruise was diagnosed with dyslexia.

14. Tom Cruise was introduced to Scientology in the 1980s by his first wife, Mimi Rogers.

15. Tom Cruise claims his dyslexia was cured by Scientology.

16. An infamous Tom Cruise promotional video about Scientology, leaked online in January 2008, was parodied in the parody movie superhero moviewith actor Miles Fisher in the role of Tom Cruise.

17. The Alliance of Women Film Journalists has nominated him four times for an inauspicious award: Most Egregious Age Difference Between Lead and Love Interest. He won in 2019 for Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effectalongside co-star Rebecca Ferguson.

18. Tom Cruise has exactly one television credit – for directing. He directed the episode “The Frightening Frammis” for Showtime’s 1993 anthology series Fallen angels.

19. He has yet to act in a real TV show, outside of talk show and award appearances.

20. On October 16, 1986, Cruise earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.