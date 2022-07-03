Adele is affected during the BTS Hyde Park Festival in London and interrupts the show to help fans

the newNow you can listen to Fox News articles!

Adele is back on the big stage.

While performing at the BTS Hyde Park Festival in London, Adele paused her show four times to ensure fans got the help they needed.

in the clip seen on twitterAdele ordered her band to stop playing and approached the front of the stage to signal fans that they needed help with security.

“I just want to give Adele crazy respect for stopping the show and making a scene when she thought someone was in trouble and needed security help. It was a crowd of over 65,000 and she’s still doing it. It really is that easy,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Adele reveals she was frustrated with the woman’s comments about her weight loss: ‘It hurts my feelings’

According to Page Six, Adele paused her show four times to make sure the partygoers were okay.

Adele’s appearance in London was her first in five years. She released her fourth studio album “30” in November.

Rolling Stone reported that she told the audience, “Oh my God, I’m home.” “It’s weird to be in front of a crowd again. I get really nervous before every show, but I love being here.”

The Grammy-winning singer’s commitment to safety comes after at least 10 fans died during mass casualties at the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival in November.

Adele is not the only artist who has prioritized safety on her show as Doja Cat, Billie Eilish And Pharrell Williams has made a point of interrupting shows when fans need help.

In January, Adele She canceled her Las Vegas residency The day before its premiere at Caesar’s Palace.

“Hey. Listen, I’m sorry but my show isn’t ready,” the singer said in a video statement after she gasped on Twitter. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to get it together in time to be good enough for you, but we’re totally devastated by the delivery delays and COVID.”

The singer assured that all appointments have been rescheduled, and her team is working towards that.

Fox News Nate Day contributed to this report.