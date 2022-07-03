Adesanya makes a boring fight and is booed, but beats Cannonier and already ‘attacks’ Poatan

Adesanya sets the pace, doesn’t suffer at all, beats Jared Cannonier and continues with the UFC title

Israel Adesanya continues as the guy to beat at the middleweight UFC. In the main event of UFC 276, in Las Vegas, the Nigerian won Jared Cannonier, in the judges’ decision, and remains the owner of the organization’s middleweight belt. In the fight, there was little action and emotion during the five rounds and the Nigerian fighter kept the title with some ease. Now Israel already knows that it will have Alex Poatan, who won this saturdayahead and already sent a message to the Brazilian.

“We both had a great fight plan and we showed it inside the Octagon. The next time I face Poatan I’ll freeze him like Princess Elsa from Frozen”, commented Adesanya after another victory.

the combat

The duel started balanced and with both fighters acting in their own style. Adesanya looked for the first blows betting on kicks and Cannonier tried to shorten the distance to get more force in the body of the champion of the category.

In the second half of the round, Adesanya sought the fight more. Managing to put in some punches, the current champion of the division found the distance and ‘pierced’ the opponent’s guard more times until the end of the first five minutes.

The second round was very similar to the first. With the two fighters studying each other, measuring the distance and not being able to put together a sequence of blows, the fight seemed to be tied up the whole time and Adesanya dictated the rhythm during the five minutes.

The fight sequence saw Cannonier opening the third round, attempting a grapple and being knocked off by Adesanya. In this way, the rhythm of the fight continued to be controlled by the current champion of the category. In the final part, Israel Adesanya continued with the dominance of the actions and took the duel to the fourth round.

In it, once again, the pace of the confrontation was much lower than expected. With Cannonier unable to take the fight down and Adesanya happy with what was happening, little action existed in the Octagon during the five minutes of the fight and the definition of the UFC champion moved into the fifth and final round.

In it, the current middleweight champion maintained control of the duel. In this way, Cannonier did not endanger Adesanya at any time and the belt went with the Nigerian fighter by unanimous decision.

See all the results from UFC 276:

MAIN CARD

Israel Adesanya (NIG) defeated Jared Cannonier (USA) by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46 and 50-45) – Middleweight belt

Alexander Volkanovski (AUS) defeated Max Holloway (USA) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45 and 50-45) – Featherweight belt

Alex Poatan (BRA) KO’d Sean Strickland (USA) at 2:36 of Round 1 – Middleweight

Bryan Barberena (USA) KO’d Robbie Lawler (USA) at 4:47 of Round 2 – Welterweight

Pedro Munhoz (BRA) x Sean O’Malley (USA) ended without a result (unintentional finger in the eye) – Bantamweight

PRELIMINARY CARD

Jalin Turner (USA) finished Brad Riddell (NZL) with a guillotine choke at 0:45 of round 1 – Lightweight

Jim Miller (USA) submitted Donald Cerrone (US) with a guillotine choke at 1:32 of Round 2 – Welterweight

Ian Garry (IRL) defeated Gabe Green (USA) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 30-27) – Welterweight

Dricus Du Plessis (AFS) defeated Brad Tavares (USA) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 and 29-28) – Middleweight

André Sergipano (BRA) defeated Uriah Hall (JAM) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 30-27) – Middleweight

Maycee Barber (USA) defeated Jessica Eye (USA) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) – Flyweight

Julija Stoliarenko (LIT) submitted Jessica-Rose Clark (AUS) with an armbar at 0:42 of Round 1 – Bantamweight