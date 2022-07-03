Alex Teixeira leaves Besiktas and can reinforce Brazilian giant at zero cost

It’s been a few seasons now, it’s been quite common to see Alex Teixeira’s name related to Brazilian football, but a negotiation never evolved. Now, the situation could change, even in this transfer window.

That’s because, this week, the player agreed to leave Besiktas, leaving the team after just one season, with 31 games played and only five participations in goals, one assist and four balls in the net.

The trend, then, is that Alex Teixeira will finally head to Brazilian football, where he certainly has a large market, especially in São Paulo football, where, in recent months, he has been speculated by both Corinthians and Palmeiras.

Alex Teixeira’s career

Alex Teixeira gained notoriety in European football playing for Shakhtar Donetsk, especially in the 2015-16 season, when he scored an incredible 26 goals in 26 matches for the Ukrainian club, drawing attention from clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea. At that time, however, the midfielder chose to settle with Chinese football.

There, he remained from 2016 to 2020, then heading to Besiktas. In his career, in addition to the clubs already mentioned, he passed through Vasco, where he was revealed.