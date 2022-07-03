Alleged Ukrainian attack leaves at least four dead in Belgorod, Russia – News

Four people were killed and four others were injured after an alleged Ukrainian Tochka-U missile attack in Russia’s Belgorod region, near Kharkiv province in eastern Russia. Ukraine.

In a video posted on Telegram, the governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that “four people died: one of them is a Russian citizen, three are citizens of Ukraine”.

In addition, he confirmed that the number of injured reaches four, including a 10-year-old boy.

Gladkov said he and Belgorod Mayor Anton Ivanov had inspected the affected neighborhood and that so far 21 residential buildings and 49 private homes had been damaged.

The Russian Defense Ministry said today that on Saturday night (2) Ukrainian forces carried out “a deliberate attack with Tochka-U ballistic missiles with cluster munitions and Tu-143 Reis drones in residential areas of Belgorod and Kursk, where there are no facilities military”.





Russian military spokesman, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, assured that “this missile attack was deliberately planned and carried out against the civilian population of Russian cities”.

According to Moscow, the three Tochka-U ballistic missiles “with fragmentation warheads” launched over Belgorod were destroyed in midair by Russian air defense systems, but the remains of one of them landed on a residential building in the city.

Just north of Belgorod, in Russia’s Kursk region, Governor Roman Starovoyt said air defenses had shot down two Ukrainian drones, allegedly “full of explosives”, Konashenkov added.

There were no casualties, the governor added.



