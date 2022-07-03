Amazon owner criticizes Biden’s call for gas stations to cut prices

Admin 59 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos criticizes Biden’s call for stations to lower prices. Playback: Blue Origin

US President Joe Biden has been criticized by Amazon owner Jeff Bezos for making an order that pressures gas station companies to “immediately” lower prices. In his commentary, Bezos accused the president of “disorientation” or “a profound misunderstanding” regarding the reasons responsible for the fuel rise.

Biden’s speech took place this Saturday (2), on his Twitter, saying that: “This is a time of war and global danger. Lower the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you are paying for the product. And do it now.”

On the same day, the owner of Amazon responded on the social network. “Inflation is a very important issue for the White House to continue making statements like this. It is either direct misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics,” he posted.

Click here to enroll in the DCM course in partnership with Instituto Cultiva

Join our group on WhatsApp clicking on this link

Join our Telegram channel, click on this link

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Europe is experiencing chaos at airports; Germany calls for reduced energy consumption

In Paris, the firefighters’ strike has caused around 20% of flights to be delayed or …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved