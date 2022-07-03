Amber Heard tries to overturn the verdict in favor of Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s team of lawyers is working to try to overturn the verdict that favored Johnny Depp. The reason is that lawyers claim that one of the jurors may have been an imposter, as it suggests that juror 15 is much younger than he presented.

According to The Guardian, a 43-page petition says the verdict does not rest on the evidence presented, only on theories. In addition, it says that the amount determined is excessive, considering the process in which both defamed each other.

It also says that a juror was not properly vetoed by the court. The juror said he was born 1945, but in fact, he would have been born in 1970.

‎It took a jury of six men and three women at the Fairfax County Courthouse nearly 13 hours over three days of deliberations to reach the verdict, where they said Amber Heard acted with the level of malice or recklessness necessary to meet the high standard for public figures to allege defamation.‎

Johnny Depptherefore, he would receive approximately $15 million from his ex-wife, including $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages.‎ However, due to the laws of the state of Virginia, this amount will be reduced to $350 thousand.