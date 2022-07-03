Amber Heard wants a repeat of the trial that Johnny Depp won – NiT

Contrary to what one might think, the legal disputes between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp may not be over. The long and media-driven trial led by a lawsuit from Depp to Heard ended with the actress being charged with defamation and having to pay the actor $15 million. Now, Heard’s legal team is asking for a retrial.

The actress’ lawyer sent to the Virginia court this Friday, July 1, an application with about 43 pages. In the document, it is requested that the final verdict, which was released on June 1, be annulled or shelved. Another hypothesis put in question involves proceeding with a new assessment of the case by another jury.

The previous trial took place because Depp accused his ex-wife of defamation due to an article signed by her in the newspaper “The Washington Post”, in 2018. In the text, the actress invoked having become a target of a perverse culture that protects the abusers and attacks the abused. The ex-husband’s name is never mentioned, but Depp felt that, implicitly, Heard was again labeling him abused.

During this process, there were bizarre testimonials, unexpected reactions and many revelations. At the center of the hurricane, the turbulent past of the couple who married in 2015 and separated a year later, in a denouement filled with drama and accusations of violence. The fire that seemed to have been put out was rekindled in 2018, with the publication of an opinion piece by Heard in the aforementioned newspaper.

