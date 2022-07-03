América-MG beats Goiás at home, leaves the Z4 and leaves rival in the struggle

Better during the match, América-MG had a goal from Henrique Almeida in the second half to beat Goiás 1-0 at home, for the 15th round of the Brasileirão. Today’s triumph (3) took the team out of the relegation zone and pushed the Goiás team there.

Coelho had more initiative to seek the goal, but Esmeraldino also threatened Cavichioli’s goal, betting on speed. On the return of the break, the hosts pressured and got the goal in the fourth good arrival, in the 13th minute. Henrique Almeida scored with Pedrinho and sent it to the goal.

With the victory, América surpasses Goiás itself and jumps from 17th to 13th place, with 18 points. Esmeraldino inherits the spot in the Z4, with 17 points.

Who did well: Pedro Raul and Henrique Almeida

With a lot of technical resources, the Goiás striker concluded the biggest chances that the team had in the confrontation – two in the first and three in the second half. Well positioned, he managed to receive the ball with time and win the mark to finish. In all, he had seven submissions.

On a good night for the centre-forwards, Henrique Almeida needed to be called at the beginning of the second stage by the injury of Wellington Paulista and changed the face of the match. Very participative, he kicked the ball twice on the post and scored the winning goal.

Who was bad: Elvis

Very off. Without participating in practically any bid in the first stage, he left the field at halftime for Dadá Belmonte to enter.

América-MG’s performance: repeats what worked

As in the 3-0 victory over Botafogo last Thursday (30), Coelho tried to open the games on the flanks as much as possible to get into the opposing area. The only difference is that today Marlon was the left side and he supported more than Avelar, who had played against Glorioso. However, Goiás knew how to cancel the plays better, making it difficult for the ball to reach the center forward Wellington Paulista, who had to leave the area to help with the creation.

In the second stage, Goiás opened up more and the entry of Henrique Almeida helped to change the scenario. In addition to scoring, he had two more great chances in the final minutes, when Esmeraldino rehearsed a pressure and defensively disarmed.

Goiás performance: only Pedro Raul finds space

More withdrawn, Esmeraldino waited for the opponent to open spaces to try to counterattack. Vinícius, in speed, helped create danger in the first half, but only Pedro Raul threatened Cavichioli. After the break, it opened up more and gave a lot of space to the rival.

match chronology

The start of the game was very open, with both teams finishing a lot. The best chance was for the visitors, with Pedro Raul, at 13′. Around 15′, the home team started to dominate and rented the attack field, but without taking so much danger. In the minutes leading up to the break, the pace dropped.

The design of the final stage was of América pressing, while Goiás bet even more on the plays in speed with the entry of Dadá Belmonte at halftime. The team hammered until the 13′, when Henrique Almeida scored with Pedrinho and received inside the area to hit with the first shot and open the scoring. The visitors went more into the attack with the disadvantage, however, without pressing.

Rabbit has casualties in attack

Everaldo was the one who most threatened Goiás’ goal in the opening minutes of the match. Accelerating the game on the right and getting the better of the marking, the striker felt a hook in his left thigh and had to leave the field with just 27 minutes. Felipe Azevedo took his place, but he did not maintain his good offensive production.

At the beginning of the second stage, at 5 minutes, Wellington Paulista felt pain in his thigh and also had to be substituted. Without being able to count on Aloísio (injured) in this match, Vagner Mancini sent Henrique Almeida to the field.

It hits until it breaks

Pedrinho tried at 3′ and 10′, stopping in Tadeu. Henrique Almeida stayed on the crossbar at 9′, in a move that the linesman scored the offside right after. When the two scored, finally, the goal came out.

Henrique started through the middle and rolled to Pedrinho on the right. He returned it just right and Henrique took it first, inside the area, to swing the net and open the scoring.

Henrique Almeida still had two chances to expand. At 33 ‘, he received from Matheusinho and took the mark by dominating the ball, but Tadeu made another great save. Six minutes later, he received in depth and advanced until he dropped the bomb, hitting the crossbar.

next games

The two clubs return to the field for the 16th round of the Brasileirão. On Saturday (9), at 8:30 pm, Verdão welcomes Athletico in Serrinha. On Monday (11), at 8 pm, Coelho will visit Internacional in Beira-Rio.

DATASHEET:

AMERICA-MG 1 x 0 GOIÁS

Competition: Serie A of the Brazilian Championship – 15th round

Date: July 3, 2022, Sunday

Time: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Place: Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

goals: Henrique Almeida, at 13’/2nd (AME)

yellow cards: Henrique Almeida, Éder (AME), Pedro Raul (GOI)

AMERICA-MG: Cavichioli; Raúl Cáceres (Matheusinho), Éder, Luan Patrick and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Pedrinho (Conti), Everaldo (Felipe Azevedo) and Wellington Paulista (Henrique Almeida). Technician: Vagner Mancini.

GOIÁS: Thaddeus; Yan Souto, Reynaldo and Caetano (Danilo Barcelos); Diego, Caio Vinícius (Nicolas), Fellipe Bastos, Elvis (Dada Belmonte) and Matheus Sales (Luan Dias); Vinícius (Maguinho) and Pedro Raul. Technician: Jair Ventura.