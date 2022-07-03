América-MG vs Goiás: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

América-MG and Goiás face each other this Sunday at 18:00 (Brasília time), at Independência, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship. Only two points separate the teams in the table. Goiás is 14th and needs to add points to get away from Z-4. America seeks victory to leave the 17th position and leave the relegation zone.

América-MG enters the field after breaking the sequence of five games without winning in the Brasileirão. On Thursday, Coelho defeated Botafogo 3-0, for the Copa do Brasil. Inside the Z-4, Vagner Mancini’s team urgently needs to get back on track to winning Serie A and get back to the top of the table.

Goiás comes from a 1-0 victory over Cuiabá, a result that made the club leave the relegation zone and have peace of mind to work in the free week. Esmeraldino hopes to continue climbing the table and bet on the good phase of forward Pedro Raul, author of five of the last six goals scored by the team.

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Rogério Corrêa, comments by Henrique Fernandes, Fábio Júnior and Janette Mara Arcanjo.

América-MG – Coach: Vagner Mancini

Coelho will have changes in relation to the team that defeated Botafogo. Without full-back Patric suspended, Vagner Mancini should use Raúl Cáceres on the right wing. With Jaílson’s return this week, the coach may return with the goalkeeper to the starting lineup.

Likely lineup: Jailson (Matheus Cavichioli); Raúl Caceres, Éder, Luan Patrick and Danilo Avelar; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Pedrinho, Everaldo and Wellington Paulista

Who is out: Patrick (suspended)

hanging: Éder, Gustavinho, Indio Ramírez, Henrique Almeida, Marlon and Rodriguinho

Goiás – Coach: Jair Ventura

After living with a series of embezzlement in previous rounds, Jair Ventura has no major problems. He even counts on the return of Maguinho, who returns from suspension and should be a starter. Apodi and Nicolas are out of physical transition and are expected to be related after almost a month.

Likely lineup: Thaddeus; Yan Souto, Reynaldo and Caetano; Maguinho, Matheus Sales, Diego, Elvis and Juan; Vinicius and Pedro Raul

Who is out: Sidnei improves the physical part, and Marcelo Rangel has a calf injury. Da Silva (knee), Sidimar (Achilles tendon) and Luiz Filipe (knee) no longer play in 2022

hanging: Luan Dias and Caio Vinícius

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN) Assistant 1: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN)

Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) Assistant 2: Lorival Cândido das Flores (RN)

Lorival Cândido das Flores (RN) Fourth referee: Wanderson Alves de Sousa (MG)

Wanderson Alves de Sousa (MG) VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)