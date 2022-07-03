Amrica-MG X Gois – Superesportes

29

2 time Coelho goes on the attack with Juninho, but the midfielder crosses the ball into the opposing goalkeeper’s hands.

28

2 time Another move by Dad Belmonte on the left, but America’s defense doesn’t waver.

27

2 time America turns the ball from foot to foot and lets the clock run at home.

26

2 time Fouls committed: America-MG 8×4 Goals.

25

2 time For foul on Bastos, yellow for Henrique Almeida.

24

2 time Ball possession: America-MG 52%x48% Goals.

23

2 time In Gois, Caio leaves and Nicolas enters.

22

2 time Brazilian, ended today: Atltico-GO 1×2 So Paulo, Ava 1×2 Cuiab.

21

2 time Coach Jair Ventura prepares a change in the visiting team! Nicolas will enter!

20

2 time Goal’s defense arrives ripping with Yan Souto, who pushes the ball away from the area with a long beak.

19

2 time Belmonte, from the left, throws the ball high in the area and the defense takes the head off.

18

17

2 time Partial result takes Coelho out of the competition’s relegation zone.

16

2 time The striker’s third goal of the season.

15

2 time Goal confirmed and Coelho takes the lead at Independência.

14

2 time GOOOOOLLLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!! Henrique Almeida scores nice with Pedrinho, hits first and opens the scoring in Belo Horizonte!

14

13

2 time Dad Belmonte triggered a quick counterattack, hits the ball well and kicks the ball straight out.

12

2 time GOIS IS IN DANGER! Pedro Raul wins the marker, first amendment and misses the rival goal!

11

2 time Pedrinho enters the area from the right, tries to overcome the goalkeeper and fails!

10

2 time OFF-SIDE! Henrique Almeida heads the ball into the crossbar, but the referee catches the attacker’s irregular position.

9

2 time Fouls committed: America-MG 5×3 Goals.

8

2 time Again out of harm’s way, America now changes Wellington Paulista for Henrique Almeida.

7

2 time With knee pain, Wellington Paulista worries in America.

6

2 time TADEO!!! Pedrinho is left in the area and finishes low; Esmeraldino’s goalkeeper stretches out and saves the goal!

5

4

2 time New foul marked, now by Pedro Raul in Kal.

3

2 time Felipe Azevedo misses defender Yan Souto, from Gois.

two

2 time Coach Mancini’s Coelho returns unchanged for this second half.

1

2 time Gois trades Elvis for Dad Belmonte.

0

2 time BEGIN THE SECOND STAGE IN THE GARDEN!

47

1 time End of the first half without goals in Minas Gerais.

46

1 time Go up the plate with two minutes added.

45

1 time In Gois’ answer, Pedro Raul takes the shot and goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli defends the danger!

44

1 time Amrica out on the right, but Fellipe Bastos recovers the ball for Esmeraldino.

43

1 time Caetano arrives clean on the ball and ends up with an attacking move by midfielder Pedrinho, from Amrica.

42

1 time Lucas Kal commits a tougher foul on Matheus Sales.

41

1 time Corners: Amrica-MG 6×0 Goals.

40

1 time Another corner from Cceres, Al tries with his head and the defender cuts another one.

38

37

1 time We reached the final part of the first stage and the score remains blank in Horto.

36

1 time Caio Vincius wins free-kick and time for the visitors.

35

1 time Yan Souto sends a ball to the attack and Pedro Raul can’t move the counterattack.

34

1 time Juninho fired on the baseline and crosses the ball wrong.

33

1 time Ball possession: America-MG 50%x50% Goals.

32

1 time Pushed by the crowd, Amrica goes on the attack and wants the goal before the break.

31

1 time Crner de Ral Cceres for the middle of the area; no one from the Coelho appears to deflect in goal.

30

1 time In his first participation, Felipe Azevedo risks the kick and the ball explodes in the marking of Caetano.

29

28

1 time For injury, Coelho exchanges Everaldo for Felipe Azevedo.

27

1 time Game stopped for medical care for the player of Amrica Mineiro.

26

1 time Striker Everaldo shoots for the attack and seems to feel pain in his thigh.

25

1 time Corners: Amrica-MG 3×0 Goals.

24

1 time Defender Caetano appears at the right time and ends with Juninho’s play with Everaldo.

23

1 time Another high cross in the area and another Yan Souto headcut.

22

1 time Pedro Raul launched on the back of the defense, takes too much from goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli and misses a good chance!

21

1 time Forward Everaldo lets go of the op from afar and the ball comes out to the right of goalkeeper Tadeu, from Gois!

20

19

1 time Now on the left, Everaldo takes a cross and the defense cuts another one with Yan Souto.

18

1 time Pedrinho risks the entrance of the area and stamps the marking of Fellipe Bastos.

17

1 time Referee confirms that it was not a corner and the ball goes to Gois.

16

1 time Everaldo escapes on the right, receives combat and wins crner for the Amrica team.

15

1 time At home, America rotates the ball and looks for spaces to advance.

14

1 time ALMOST GOIS MARKS! Forward Pedro Raul tries from the tip of the area and the ball comes out scraping the post!

13

1 time Close to the move, referee notes Everaldo’s foul on Vincius.

12

1 time Turned on, defender Yan Souto goes up on the second floor and cuts the lifting done in the area.

11

1 time Ral Cceres quickly escapes on the right, but he can’t dodge Reynaldo’s mark.

10

9

1 time Another attempt by Diego, from Gois, and Marlon wins the move for the hosts.

8

1 time From Diego to Elvis, who fails at the intersection in the great area.

7

1 time The offside flag goes up for Wellington Paulista.

6

1 time BUNNY ON ATTACK! Al takes advantage of a cross and finishes, but misses the target defended by goalkeeper Tadeu.

5

1 time Vincius tries to surprise on the counterattack and suffers a tougher foul.

4

3

1 time America Mineiro does not take advantage of a corner.

two

1 time UUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Pedrinho dominates in the area, aims for the corner and almost the ball goes in!

1

1 time Elvis tries to launch and the defender cuts through the danger anyway.

0

1 time Ball rolling for Amrica-MG x Gois for the Brazilian.

0

1 time A minute of silence for coronavirus victims.

0

1 time Teams on the field and it will start in Horto!

0

1 time Goals: Tadeu, Yan Souto, Reynaldo and Caetano; Diego, Caio, Elvis, Fellipe Bastos and Matheus Sales; Vinicius and Pedro Raul.

0

1 time The Rabbit is confirmed with Cavichioli, Cceres, L. Patrick, der and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Al; Pedrinho, Everaldo and Wellington Paulista.

0

1 time America-MG and Gois officially lined up!

0

1 time TABLE! The Rabbit tries to get out of the Z4; j the visiting team tries to distance itself from the Z4 of the competition.

0

1 time Right now we have about 23 degrees in Belo Horizonte.

0

1 time Embezzlement in Gois: Sidnei and Marcelo Rangel.

0

1 time Suspended in America: Patric.

0

1 time Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN) will be the referee.