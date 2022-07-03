Amrica-MG X Gois – Superesportes

29
2 time
Coelho goes on the attack with Juninho, but the midfielder crosses the ball into the opposing goalkeeper’s hands.
28
2 time
Another move by Dad Belmonte on the left, but America’s defense doesn’t waver.
27
2 time
America turns the ball from foot to foot and lets the clock run at home.
26
2 time
Fouls committed: America-MG 8×4 Goals.
25
2 time
For foul on Bastos, yellow for Henrique Almeida.
24
2 time
Ball possession: America-MG 52%x48% Goals.
23
2 time
In Gois, Caio leaves and Nicolas enters.
22
2 time
21
2 time
Coach Jair Ventura prepares a change in the visiting team! Nicolas will enter!
20
2 time
Goal’s defense arrives ripping with Yan Souto, who pushes the ball away from the area with a long beak.
19
2 time
Belmonte, from the left, throws the ball high in the area and the defense takes the head off.
18
2 time
17
2 time
Partial result takes Coelho out of the competition’s relegation zone.
16
2 time
The striker’s third goal of the season.
15
2 time
Goal confirmed and Coelho takes the lead at Independência.
14
2 time
GOOOOOLLLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!! Henrique Almeida scores nice with Pedrinho, hits first and opens the scoring in Belo Horizonte!
14
2 time
GOOOOOLLLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!!
13
2 time
Dad Belmonte triggered a quick counterattack, hits the ball well and kicks the ball straight out.
12
2 time
GOIS IS IN DANGER! Pedro Raul wins the marker, first amendment and misses the rival goal!
11
2 time
Pedrinho enters the area from the right, tries to overcome the goalkeeper and fails!
10
2 time
OFF-SIDE! Henrique Almeida heads the ball into the crossbar, but the referee catches the attacker’s irregular position.
9
2 time
Fouls committed: America-MG 5×3 Goals.
8
2 time
Again out of harm’s way, America now changes Wellington Paulista for Henrique Almeida.
7
2 time
With knee pain, Wellington Paulista worries in America.
6
2 time
TADEO!!! Pedrinho is left in the area and finishes low; Esmeraldino’s goalkeeper stretches out and saves the goal!
5
2 time
4
2 time
New foul marked, now by Pedro Raul in Kal.
3
2 time
Felipe Azevedo misses defender Yan Souto, from Gois.
two
2 time
Coach Mancini’s Coelho returns unchanged for this second half.
1
2 time
Gois trades Elvis for Dad Belmonte.
0
2 time
BEGIN THE SECOND STAGE IN THE GARDEN!
47
1 time
End of the first half without goals in Minas Gerais.
46
1 time
Go up the plate with two minutes added.
45
1 time
In Gois’ answer, Pedro Raul takes the shot and goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli defends the danger!
44
1 time
Amrica out on the right, but Fellipe Bastos recovers the ball for Esmeraldino.
43
1 time
Caetano arrives clean on the ball and ends up with an attacking move by midfielder Pedrinho, from Amrica.
42
1 time
Lucas Kal commits a tougher foul on Matheus Sales.
41
1 time
Corners: Amrica-MG 6×0 Goals.
40
1 time
Another corner from Cceres, Al tries with his head and the defender cuts another one.
38
1 time
37
1 time
We reached the final part of the first stage and the score remains blank in Horto.
36
1 time
Caio Vincius wins free-kick and time for the visitors.
35
1 time
Yan Souto sends a ball to the attack and Pedro Raul can’t move the counterattack.
34
1 time
Juninho fired on the baseline and crosses the ball wrong.
33
1 time
Ball possession: America-MG 50%x50% Goals.
32
1 time
Pushed by the crowd, Amrica goes on the attack and wants the goal before the break.
31
1 time
Crner de Ral Cceres for the middle of the area; no one from the Coelho appears to deflect in goal.
30
1 time
In his first participation, Felipe Azevedo risks the kick and the ball explodes in the marking of Caetano.
29
1 time
28
1 time
For injury, Coelho exchanges Everaldo for Felipe Azevedo.
27
1 time
Game stopped for medical care for the player of Amrica Mineiro.
26
1 time
Striker Everaldo shoots for the attack and seems to feel pain in his thigh.
25
1 time
Corners: Amrica-MG 3×0 Goals.
24
1 time
Defender Caetano appears at the right time and ends with Juninho’s play with Everaldo.
23
1 time
Another high cross in the area and another Yan Souto headcut.
22
1 time
Pedro Raul launched on the back of the defense, takes too much from goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli and misses a good chance!
21
1 time
Forward Everaldo lets go of the op from afar and the ball comes out to the right of goalkeeper Tadeu, from Gois!
20
1 time
19
1 time
Now on the left, Everaldo takes a cross and the defense cuts another one with Yan Souto.
18
1 time
Pedrinho risks the entrance of the area and stamps the marking of Fellipe Bastos.
17
1 time
Referee confirms that it was not a corner and the ball goes to Gois.
16
1 time
Everaldo escapes on the right, receives combat and wins crner for the Amrica team.
15
1 time
At home, America rotates the ball and looks for spaces to advance.
14
1 time
ALMOST GOIS MARKS! Forward Pedro Raul tries from the tip of the area and the ball comes out scraping the post!
13
1 time
Close to the move, referee notes Everaldo’s foul on Vincius.
12
1 time
Turned on, defender Yan Souto goes up on the second floor and cuts the lifting done in the area.
11
1 time
Ral Cceres quickly escapes on the right, but he can’t dodge Reynaldo’s mark.
10
1 time
9
1 time
Another attempt by Diego, from Gois, and Marlon wins the move for the hosts.
8
1 time
From Diego to Elvis, who fails at the intersection in the great area.
7
1 time
The offside flag goes up for Wellington Paulista.
6
1 time
BUNNY ON ATTACK! Al takes advantage of a cross and finishes, but misses the target defended by goalkeeper Tadeu.
5
1 time
Vincius tries to surprise on the counterattack and suffers a tougher foul.
4
1 time
3
1 time
America Mineiro does not take advantage of a corner.
two
1 time
UUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Pedrinho dominates in the area, aims for the corner and almost the ball goes in!
1
1 time
Elvis tries to launch and the defender cuts through the danger anyway.
0
1 time
Ball rolling for Amrica-MG x Gois for the Brazilian.
0
1 time
A minute of silence for coronavirus victims.
0
1 time
Teams on the field and it will start in Horto!
0
1 time
Goals: Tadeu, Yan Souto, Reynaldo and Caetano; Diego, Caio, Elvis, Fellipe Bastos and Matheus Sales; Vinicius and Pedro Raul.
0
1 time
The Rabbit is confirmed with Cavichioli, Cceres, L. Patrick, der and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Al; Pedrinho, Everaldo and Wellington Paulista.
0
1 time
America-MG and Gois officially lined up!
0
1 time
TABLE! The Rabbit tries to get out of the Z4; j the visiting team tries to distance itself from the Z4 of the competition.
0
1 time
Right now we have about 23 degrees in Belo Horizonte.
0
1 time
Embezzlement in Gois: Sidnei and Marcelo Rangel.
0
1 time
Suspended in America: Patric.
0
1 time
Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN) will be the referee.
0
1 time
Hello fans! Amrica-MG and Gois face each other for the 15th round of the Brazilian. The ball rolls at 18:00 in the Independence stadium.