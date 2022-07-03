Amrica-MG X Gois – Superesportes

  • 29
    2 time

    Coelho goes on the attack with Juninho, but the midfielder crosses the ball into the opposing goalkeeper’s hands.

  • 28
    2 time

    Another move by Dad Belmonte on the left, but America’s defense doesn’t waver.

  • 27
    2 time

    America turns the ball from foot to foot and lets the clock run at home.

  • 26
    2 time

    Fouls committed: America-MG 8×4 Goals.

  • 25
    2 time

    For foul on Bastos, yellow for Henrique Almeida.

  • 24
    2 time

    Ball possession: America-MG 52%x48% Goals.

  • 23
    2 time

    In Gois, Caio leaves and Nicolas enters.

  • 22
    2 time

    Brazilian, ended today: Atltico-GO 1×2 So Paulo, Ava 1×2 Cuiab.

  • 21
    2 time

    Coach Jair Ventura prepares a change in the visiting team! Nicolas will enter!

  • 20
    2 time

    Goal’s defense arrives ripping with Yan Souto, who pushes the ball away from the area with a long beak.

  • 19
    2 time

    Belmonte, from the left, throws the ball high in the area and the defense takes the head off.

  • 18
    2 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Coritiba 1×0 Fortaleza.

  • 17
    2 time

    Partial result takes Coelho out of the competition’s relegation zone.

  • 16
    2 time

    The striker’s third goal of the season.

  • 15
    2 time

    Goal confirmed and Coelho takes the lead at Independência.

  • 14
    2 time

    GOOOOOLLLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!! Henrique Almeida scores nice with Pedrinho, hits first and opens the scoring in Belo Horizonte!

  • 14
    2 time

    GOOOOOLLLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!!

  • 13
    2 time

    Dad Belmonte triggered a quick counterattack, hits the ball well and kicks the ball straight out.

  • 12
    2 time

    GOIS IS IN DANGER! Pedro Raul wins the marker, first amendment and misses the rival goal!

  • 11
    2 time

    Pedrinho enters the area from the right, tries to overcome the goalkeeper and fails!

  • 10
    2 time

    OFF-SIDE! Henrique Almeida heads the ball into the crossbar, but the referee catches the attacker’s irregular position.

  • 9
    2 time

    Fouls committed: America-MG 5×3 Goals.

  • 8
    2 time

    Again out of harm’s way, America now changes Wellington Paulista for Henrique Almeida.

  • 7
    2 time

    With knee pain, Wellington Paulista worries in America.

  • 6
    2 time

    TADEO!!! Pedrinho is left in the area and finishes low; Esmeraldino’s goalkeeper stretches out and saves the goal!

  • 5
    2 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Coritiba 1×0 Fortaleza.

  • 4
    2 time

    New foul marked, now by Pedro Raul in Kal.

  • 3
    2 time

    Felipe Azevedo misses defender Yan Souto, from Gois.

  • two
    2 time

    Coach Mancini’s Coelho returns unchanged for this second half.

  • 1
    2 time

    Gois trades Elvis for Dad Belmonte.

  • 0
    2 time

    BEGIN THE SECOND STAGE IN THE GARDEN!

  • 47
    1 time

    End of the first half without goals in Minas Gerais.

  • 46
    1 time

    Go up the plate with two minutes added.

  • 45
    1 time

    In Gois’ answer, Pedro Raul takes the shot and goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli defends the danger!

  • 44
    1 time

    Amrica out on the right, but Fellipe Bastos recovers the ball for Esmeraldino.

  • 43
    1 time

    Caetano arrives clean on the ball and ends up with an attacking move by midfielder Pedrinho, from Amrica.

  • 42
    1 time

    Lucas Kal commits a tougher foul on Matheus Sales.

  • 41
    1 time

    Corners: Amrica-MG 6×0 Goals.

  • 40
    1 time

    Another corner from Cceres, Al tries with his head and the defender cuts another one.

  • 38
    1 time

    Brazilian, game delayed due to lack of energy: Coritiba x Fortaleza.

  • 37
    1 time

    We reached the final part of the first stage and the score remains blank in Horto.

  • 36
    1 time

    Caio Vincius wins free-kick and time for the visitors.

  • 35
    1 time

    Yan Souto sends a ball to the attack and Pedro Raul can’t move the counterattack.

  • 34
    1 time

    Juninho fired on the baseline and crosses the ball wrong.

  • 33
    1 time

    Ball possession: America-MG 50%x50% Goals.

  • 32
    1 time

    Pushed by the crowd, Amrica goes on the attack and wants the goal before the break.

  • 31
    1 time

    Crner de Ral Cceres for the middle of the area; no one from the Coelho appears to deflect in goal.

  • 30
    1 time

    In his first participation, Felipe Azevedo risks the kick and the ball explodes in the marking of Caetano.

  • 29
    1 time

    Brazilian, ended today: Atltico-GO 1×2 So Paulo, Ava 1×2 Cuiab.

  • 28
    1 time

    For injury, Coelho exchanges Everaldo for Felipe Azevedo.

  • 27
    1 time

    Game stopped for medical care for the player of Amrica Mineiro.

  • 26
    1 time

    Striker Everaldo shoots for the attack and seems to feel pain in his thigh.

  • 25
    1 time

    Corners: Amrica-MG 3×0 Goals.

  • 24
    1 time

    Defender Caetano appears at the right time and ends with Juninho’s play with Everaldo.

  • 23
    1 time

    Another high cross in the area and another Yan Souto headcut.

  • 22
    1 time

    Pedro Raul launched on the back of the defense, takes too much from goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli and misses a good chance!

  • 21
    1 time

    Forward Everaldo lets go of the op from afar and the ball comes out to the right of goalkeeper Tadeu, from Gois!

  • 20
    1 time

    Brazilian, game delayed due to lack of energy: Coritiba x Fortaleza.

  • 19
    1 time

    Now on the left, Everaldo takes a cross and the defense cuts another one with Yan Souto.

  • 18
    1 time

    Pedrinho risks the entrance of the area and stamps the marking of Fellipe Bastos.

  • 17
    1 time

    Referee confirms that it was not a corner and the ball goes to Gois.

  • 16
    1 time

    Everaldo escapes on the right, receives combat and wins crner for the Amrica team.

  • 15
    1 time

    At home, America rotates the ball and looks for spaces to advance.

  • 14
    1 time

    ALMOST GOIS MARKS! Forward Pedro Raul tries from the tip of the area and the ball comes out scraping the post!

  • 13
    1 time

    Close to the move, referee notes Everaldo’s foul on Vincius.

  • 12
    1 time

    Turned on, defender Yan Souto goes up on the second floor and cuts the lifting done in the area.

  • 11
    1 time

    Ral Cceres quickly escapes on the right, but he can’t dodge Reynaldo’s mark.

  • 10
    1 time

    Brazilian, ended today: Atltico-GO 1×2 So Paulo, Ava 1×2 Cuiab.

  • 9
    1 time

    Another attempt by Diego, from Gois, and Marlon wins the move for the hosts.

  • 8
    1 time

    From Diego to Elvis, who fails at the intersection in the great area.

  • 7
    1 time

    The offside flag goes up for Wellington Paulista.

  • 6
    1 time

    BUNNY ON ATTACK! Al takes advantage of a cross and finishes, but misses the target defended by goalkeeper Tadeu.

  • 5
    1 time

    Vincius tries to surprise on the counterattack and suffers a tougher foul.

  • 4
    1 time

    Brazilian, game delayed due to lack of energy: Coritiba x Fortaleza.

  • 3
    1 time

    America Mineiro does not take advantage of a corner.

  • two
    1 time

    UUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Pedrinho dominates in the area, aims for the corner and almost the ball goes in!

  • 1
    1 time

    Elvis tries to launch and the defender cuts through the danger anyway.

  • 0
    1 time

    Ball rolling for Amrica-MG x Gois for the Brazilian.

  • 0
    1 time

    A minute of silence for coronavirus victims.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams on the field and it will start in Horto!

  • 0
    1 time

    Goals: Tadeu, Yan Souto, Reynaldo and Caetano; Diego, Caio, Elvis, Fellipe Bastos and Matheus Sales; Vinicius and Pedro Raul.

  • 0
    1 time

    The Rabbit is confirmed with Cavichioli, Cceres, L. Patrick, der and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Al; Pedrinho, Everaldo and Wellington Paulista.

  • 0
    1 time

    America-MG and Gois officially lined up!

  • 0
    1 time

    TABLE! The Rabbit tries to get out of the Z4; j the visiting team tries to distance itself from the Z4 of the competition.

  • 0
    1 time

    Right now we have about 23 degrees in Belo Horizonte.

  • 0
    1 time

    Embezzlement in Gois: Sidnei and Marcelo Rangel.

  • 0
    1 time

    Suspended in America: Patric.

  • 0
    1 time

    Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN) will be the referee.

  • 0
    1 time

    Hello fans! Amrica-MG and Gois face each other for the 15th round of the Brazilian. The ball rolls at 18:00 in the Independence stadium.

