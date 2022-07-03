App promises cash payment to receive calls; it’s trustable?

Brazilians began to look on the internet for a way to supplement their income. Many found in micro-task apps the source of extra cash. Recently, a new platform has gained prominence among youtubers and influencers: the ringapp. Find out how it works below!

How does Ringapp work?

It works like this: to earn money on Ringapp, users must basically answer phone calls. These are “test calls”, carried out, apparently, by telephone operators.

As the official website of the platform explains, the objective is to “test the quality of long distance calls”. In this sense, for each incoming call, users receive between 1 and 10 cents on the dollar.

It is worth noting that Ringapp is an international application and, therefore, payments made through it take place via PayPal. For this reason alone it is not possible to make withdrawals or transfers via PIX.

Can you trust the app? Does he really pay?

Currently, Ringapp cannot be downloaded from app stores. To do this, you need to download a apkwhich are tools that do not have the proper security check of the Play Store or App Store.

In other words, these applications can cause users great headaches, as they can act as intermediaries for spy software, which cause information theft and hacker invasion.

Another point to note is that there is no reliable evidence of PayPal deposits or withdrawals. Therefore, the recommendation is not to download the application until its membership on more reliable platforms is verified.