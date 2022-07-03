Apple Watch Series 8 can measure temperature to identify fever

With a built-in body temperature sensor, the Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch should be able to tell if a person has a fever. This is what Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman suggests, saying that orpraise should be able to alert a significant increase in temperaturerecommending the user to use his own thermometer or consult a specialist.

Gurman says the body temperature sensor still needs to undergo internal testing, and if that happens, Apple hopes to incorporate the feature into the Watch Series 8. The next entry-level Apple Watch SE likely won’t have the new feature built in.