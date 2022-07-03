Apple Watch Series 8 can measure temperature to identify fever

With a built-in body temperature sensor, the Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch should be able to tell if a person has a fever. This is what Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman suggests, saying that orpraise should be able to alert a significant increase in temperaturerecommending the user to use his own thermometer or consult a specialist.
Gurman says the body temperature sensor still needs to undergo internal testing, and if that happens, Apple hopes to incorporate the feature into the Watch Series 8. The next entry-level Apple Watch SE likely won’t have the new feature built in.
Rumors about a function of this genre have been floating around since last year and it should, after several back and forth, finally be released this year. The sensor could also be used for fertility tracking —since changes in body temperature can help someone determine when they are most likely to become pregnant. Gurman does not confirm whether the feature would still come with a function related to menstrual cycle tracking.
Aside from the body temperature sensor, Gurman says any other changes to the Apple Watch’s hardware are “likely to be minor” and also hints at the possibility of an improved display on higher-end models. Gurman predicted last week that the Series 8 processor will have the same level of performance as previous generations, and substantial improvements are expected in 2023. Despite this, the new AirPods Pro model, which is supposed to focus on fitness, is unlikely to arrive with temperature or heart rate detection this year.