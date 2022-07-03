Application offers free and unlimited internet: is it real?

Have you ever run out of internet due to lack of signal or because your data and credits have run out? Know that there is a solution to this, according to some digital influencers. The Terror Cloud app would be able to offer free and unlimited internet to anyone, wherever they are. The question that remains is: is the app reliable and does it really work?

See too: Learn how to hire the Starlink internet plan, created by Elon Musk

Truth be told, it’s not so easy to believe the idea that an application can offer free and unlimited internet without any compensation. In videos that circulate on the internet, influencers demonstrate that the program is real and really works.

Does Terror Cloud really offer unlimited free internet?

Terror Cloud is an application that is available for download on the Play Store and is exclusive to Android phones. So, if you have an iPhone, be aware that the iOS operating system does not support this type of application.

On the Play Store, the app that promises free and unlimited internet already has more than 100,000 downloads. Terror Cloud can be considered a popular program among users, as it adds up to such an expressive number.

Is the connection really free?

Terror Cloud offers free internet connections, but there is no indication that it is unlimited. In this way, the promise of some influencers is not proven in practice. The idea of ​​software capable of offering free and unlimited internet is not true.

Incidentally, there are several other apps that also signal free connections to users. This can be done through public internet connections, community routers and even operators that offer the service, but with limitations. Claro, is an example of a company that has free wi-fi signal in several places in Brazil.

However, if you are in need of some connection, Terror Cloud can really offer the possibility of free internet access. Therefore, it is worth checking out the features it presents.