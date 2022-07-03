At Atlético-MG, Turco waits for Keno and Zaracho and asks reinforcements for “hunger” | athletic-mg

Turco Mohamed will gain important options to assemble the Atlético-MG team in the coming weeks. Names awaiting clearance from the medical department, and reinforcements awaiting the opening of the window, on July 18, to be registered. The Galo coach expects to have Keno and Zaracho next week.

“We hope that this week we can recover injured players like Keno and Zaracho.”

Atlético-MG’s next game will be on Tuesday, at 19:15, at Mineirão, against Emelec, for Libertadores. The duo still doesn’t train with the group, so it’s more difficult to be available. There is the possibility that they will be available next Sunday, the 10th, against São Paulo, for the Brasileirão, again at Mineirão.

Regarding signings, Galo has already announced defender Jemerson, midfielder Pedrinho and striker Alan Kardec. Pavón, ex-Boca, is in Belo Horizonte just waiting for the announcement. All of them will be registered with the CBF from the 18th.

Immediately after the publication of the contracts in the IDB of the CBF, the four can enter the field in the Copa do Brasil, in case Galo passes through Flamengo, and in the Brazilian Championship. Jemerson, Kardec and Pedrinho are also available for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, if Atlético-MG passes through Emelec.

But Turco Mohamed says he will only have the four – and other possible signings – when they are in the physical condition to compete for a position with those who are already part of the squad.

“We have to put them in good shape, and they have to compete with those who are here. They have to show that they want to play, show that they are hungry to play. If they show that, they will have minutes. “

– Welcome to Atlético to compete, to be one more, but for now I only worry about who can play, nothing more.

With the arrivals to the Atlético-MG squad, other players must leave from the window opening. One of them is striker Fábio Gomes. The idea of ​​the board is to give minutes to the player, amid the hiring of Alan Kardec, who becomes the main option as a reference for the attack.