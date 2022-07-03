Atlético-GO x São Paulo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Atlético-GO has not won for two matches. In the middle of the week, he lost to Olimpia by 2 to 0 in the first game of the round of 16 of the Sudamericana. Before, for the Brasileirão, there had been a 1-1 draw against Ceará, both away from home. Despite the weariness of the trip back from Paraguay, the club is betting on returning to Accioly to resume the path of victories.

São Paulo seeks recovery in the Brazilian Championship. The team, which started the tournament well, fighting for the top, won only one of the last eight games and moved away from the G-4. The list of absences, however, remains large and hinders coach Rogério Ceni’s plans.

+ Table and classification of the Brazilian Championship

PC Vasconcellos analyzes Atlético-GO x São Paulo for the 15th round of the Brasileirão

Broadcast: On Globowith narration by Cleber Machado and comments by Caio Ribeiro, Roger Flores and Salvio Spinola. in Premierewith narration by Odinei Ribeiro and comments by Maurício Noriega and Richarlyson.



The Dragon will not have one of its main players: Jorginho. Shirt 10 left in the first half of the game against Olimpia with discomfort in his left thigh and was vetoed. Coach Jorginho’s options are: Shaylon or withdraw Wellington Rato for the role. Up front, four players are vying for three spots: Airton, Léo Pereira, Churín and Luiz Fernando.

Probable lineup: Ronaldo; Hayner, Edson, Ramon and Jefferson; Baralhas, Marlon Freitas and Wellington Rato (Shaylon); Airton, Churin (Luiz Fernando) and Leo Pereira.

Who is out: Jorginho, with discomfort in his left thigh, was vetoed; Dudu is in a transition phase and still cannot act.

hanging: Jorginho, Edson Fernando, Churin, Hayner and Léo Pereira.

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

The coach already had nine absences due to injury and “gained” a new problem with Rafinha, who contracted the flu and did not travel with the delegation. Moreira returns after recovering from tonsillitis. In this way, many players who were in the victory against Universidad Católica, last Thursday, should be on the field again to face Atlético-GO. Some occasional changes, however, must be made.

Probable starting lineup: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel (Pablo Maia), Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor (Patrick), and Reinaldo (Welington); Luciano and Calleri.

Who is out: Rafinha (flu), Gabriel Sara (right ankle surgery), Nikão (left ankle pain), Talles Costa (right ankle sprain), Alisson (right knee sprain), Andrés Colorado (right rectus femoris injury), Walce (surgery recovery), Caio (right knee cruciate ligament surgery), Luan (left adductor surgery) and Arboleda (left ankle surgery).

hanging: André Anderson, Diego Costa, Eder, Gabriel Neves, Léo, Luciano, Pablo Maia, Patrick, Rodrigo Nestor and Reinaldo.

