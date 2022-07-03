Atltico announces signing of striker Pavn, ex-Boca Juniors

photo: Publicity/Atltico Former Boca Juniors, Cristian Pavn is the new reinforcement of Atltico

Atltico announced, in the early afternoon of this Sunday (3), the signing of striker Cristian Pavn. The 26-year-old Argentine was free on the market after the end of his contract with Boca Juniors (which ended on June 30) and signed with Galo until June 2025.

On social networks, Atltico joked when announcing the new signing. The club made a montage in reference to the movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”.

Pavn already had an agreement with Atltico since the beginning of the year. The agreement defined that the player would reinforce the alvinegro club as soon as his contract with Boca Juniors ended, on June 30. Thus, the alvinegra board had to bear only the gloves.

The striker arrived in Brazil this Saturday morning and completed the bureaucratic procedures to sign the definitive link with Galo.

the fourth signing confirmed by Atltico for the second semester. Before Pavn, the club had already announced the arrival of defender Jemerson and strikers Pedrinho and Alan Kardec. The quartet will be able to debut with the white shirt from July 18, when the international transfer window in Brazil officially opens.

World Cup Reinforcement

Pavn’s arrival adds to the list of players signed by Atltico this century with a World Cup contest on the curriculum (see them all in the gallery below). The 26-year-old Argentinian competed at the 2018 World Cup in Russia with his country’s team.

World Cup players signed by Atltico in the 20th century Valdo was a midfielder who played for Galo in 2001. In 28 games, he scored two goals. The player was called up to two World Cups, 1986, when he was not called by Tel Santana, and 1990, when he participated in four matches, all as a starter. – photo: Archive/Estado de Minas Valdo in action against Argentina in the 1990 World Cup. – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Valdo Defender Cceres defended Atltico in two spells: 2005 and 2010. In the first spell, he won the Tel Santana Trofu for best defender and in 2010 he won the Campeonato Mineiro. He also competed in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups for Paraguay. – photo: Disclosure Defender Cceres during a match against Sweden for the 2006 World Cup. He also played in the 2002 World Cup for Paraguay. – photo: AFP Left-back Jnior was hired by Galo in 2009. At the club, he played in 71 matches and scored 11 goals. He was in the squad that secured the penta of the Brazilian National Team in 2002. – photo: Arquivo/Estado de Minas Junior played in the 2002 World Cup. In the 5-2 rout against Costa Rica, he scored a goal. – photo: Nilton Santos/Disclosure Ricardinho played for Galo between 2009 and 2011. The midfielder was Minas Gerais champion in 2010 with Atlético. In 2002, he was in the squad that guaranteed the Brazilian team five times. – photo: Disclosure Ricardinho was called up at the last minute for the 2002 World Cup. He entered the list in place of Emerson, who was injured on the eve of his debut. The midfielder was fired in five matches during the penta campaign. – photo: Archive Fbian Carini was announced by Atltico in 2009. He defended the club for two seasons and secured the title of Minas Gerais champion in 2010. The goalkeeper defended the Uruguayan National Team and international clubs such as Juventus, Inter de Milo and Cagliari. – photo: EM/DA Press Carini in action at the 2002 World Cup. He started all three matches in Uruguay’s disappointing campaign. – photo: AFP/George Herringshaw Edison Mndez arrived at Atltico in mid-2010 and played for the club for a few months. At the end of that season, he agreed to a friendly termination with Rooster. There were only 12 games for Alvinegro. – photo: Disclosure Edison Mndez played three World Cup editions. Before defending Atlético, he played in the 2002 (three games as a starter and a goal) and 2006 (four games as a starter) cups. He also participated in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, entering the second half of a match. – photo: AFP/KAI PFAFFENBACH Ronaldinho Gacho arrived at Atltico in 2012 after being world champion for the Brazilian team in 2002 (South Korea and Japan) and starring in the “magic quartet” in 2006 (Germany), alongside Kak, Adriano and Ronaldo. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico Ronaldinho Gacho carried on his shoulders after the Brazilian team’s world title in 2002 (South Korea and Japan). The ace also played in the 2006 World Cup (Germany), six years before being hired by Atlético. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico Josu was hired by Atlético in 2013, three years after joining the Brazilian team led by coach Dunga at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico Midfielder Josu in action for the Brazilian National Team in a game against Portugal, in Group G of the 2010 World Cup, played in South Africa. The game ended in a 0-0 tie. – photo: Karim Jaafar/AFP Gilberto Silva played for Atlético between 2000 and 2002 before making a career in European football and playing for Grmio. In 2013, he returned to Cidade do Galo with the status of a player who played in three World Cups: 2002 (champion in South Korea and Japan), 2006 (Germany) and 2010 (South Africa). – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico Midfielder Gilberto Silva in action against the Turkish team, in Brazil’s victorious campaign in the 2002 World Cup (South Korea and Japan). The player also competed in the 2006 (Germany) and 2010 (South Africa) World Cups before returning to the Atltico in 2013. – photo: Vidal Cavalcante/AFP Otamendi had a short stint at Atltico in 2014, after playing in the 2010 World Cup for the Argentina National Team, in South Africa. In 2018, when he was already playing for Manchester City, he was again called up for a World Cup, this time in Russia. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico Defender Otamendi in action for Argentina in the 4-0 defeat to Germany, in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup, in South Africa. – photo: Franois-Xavier Marit/AFP Hired by Atlético in 2016, striker Fred played in two World Cups for the Brazilian team: in 2006, in Germany, and in 2014, in Brazil. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico Center forward Fred in action in Brazil’s 7-1 defeat to Germany, in the 2014 World Cup semi-final, in Mineiro. Player also competed in the 2006 World Cup, in Germany itself. – photo: Leonhard Foegel/AFP Robinho was hired by Atlético in 2016, after having defended the Brazilian team in two World Cup editions: 2006 (Germany) and 2010 (South Africa). – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico Forward Robinho in the 2-1 defeat to the Dutch National Team, which resulted in Brazil being eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup (South Africa). Player also competed in the 2006 World Cup in Germany. – photo: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP Defender Frickson Erazo was hired by Atlético in 2016, two years after defending the Ecuadorian National Team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico Defender Erazo in action during the goalless draw between Ecuador and France, in the last round of Group E of the 2014 World Cup, played in Brazil. – photo: Sergio Moraes/AFP Forward Eduardo Vargas was hired by Atltico in 2020, six years after having defended the Chilean National Team at the 2014 World Cup, held in Brazil. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico Vargas celebrates the goal scored in Chile’s 2-0 victory over Spain, in the second round of Group B of the 2014 World Cup, in Brazil. – photo: Jorge Silva/AFP Hulk was announced by Atltico on January 29, 2021. The player played in the 2014 World Cup for the Brazilian team. There, he played six games and didn’t go to the nets. In 49 appearances, he has scored 11 times-only one of them in competition, with the Olympic Team. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Hulk in action against Germany, in the historic 7-1 rout at Mineiro, in the semifinal of the World Cup. – photo: AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS Diego Costa was announced by Atltico in August 2021. He had already played in two World Cup editions: 2014 and 2018. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico In the 2014 World Cup, Diego Costa played twice and did not hit the net. In 2018, he scored three goals in four matches played. – photo: AFP/ROMAN KRUCHININ Defender Diego Godn was hired by Atltico in 2022 after playing in three editions of the World Cup. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico In total, Godn has played 14 games in the World Cup, all as a starter. It was replaced only once. In 2010, he was a semi-finalist in South Africa. In 2014, in Brazil, he scored his only goal in the tournament (photo), but was eliminated in the round of 16. In 2018, in Russia, he reached the quarterfinals. – photo: AFP PHOTO/ YASUYOSHI CHIBA Atltico’s reinforcement for the second half of 2022, Cristian Pavn played in the 2018 World Cup for the Argentina team. – photo: AFP Cristian Pavn played in all four of Argentina’s games at the 2018 World Cup. He was a substitute in all three of the group stage matches and a starter against France in the round of 16, when the team was eliminated. – photo: AFP / CHRISTOPHE SIMON

numbers by mouth

In 2021, Pavn played 36 games for Boca Juniors, scored four goals and provided five assists. In 2021, he was ‘cornered’ by the Argentine club, who already knew about his departure to Atlético, and did not enter the field.

Pavn even has six suspension games to play in the Copa Libertadores. Therefore, he will not be able to defend the new club in the main continental competition.

abuse report

Pavn’s arrival at Atltico was criticized, as the player was denounced for sexual abuse in Argentina. In February 2021, Gisela Marisol Doyle accused him of raping her and took the Justia case. The player denies the accusations.

Faced with the controversial scenario, Atltico appointed a professional to seek information about the case. The club’s legal department understands that there is nothing that can tarnish the athlete’s image, despite the investigation.