Benja pins Vidal and 2 more reinforcements arriving at Fla; crowd goes crazy on the web

After the storm, the red-black supporter is already beginning to see tranquility on the horizon. That’s because the Club intends to come in force in the transfer window, bringing famous names from European football. The first athlete to paint in Gávea in this window was striker Everton Cebolinha. The ex-Grêmio player was marked by his performances at Tricolor and by his artillery with the Brazilian team in the Copa América in 2019.

Enzo Fernandez, Thiago Mendes, Gonzalo Montiel and Agustín Martegani. Flamenguistas are increasingly anxious when a new name appears among those sought after by the board. The disappointment with the team previously coached by Paulo Sousa was such that the arrival of new players is echoed on the social networks of the Club’s supporters. If the demand for the grandstand only grows, at least one of the most coveted must arrive at Ninho do Urubu.

This is because according to communicator Benjamin Back, the Flamengo has just finalized the deal with Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal. The SBT presenter informed that the only thing missing was a signature between the parties, but that the negotiation was over after the delegation arrived in São Paulo. Flamengo landed in the city after beating Tolima for Libertadores and has already achieved another success, this time against Santos. However, the Fan joy shouldn’t stop there.

That’s because Benja also confirmed that the Flamengo must bring at least two more athletes. The presenter stated that at least one more midfielder and a striker should be hired. Based on recent information about the Club, the midfielder could be the Wendel, ex-Flu and Sporting de Portugal. While in attack, two names that please the Board of Directors are that of Soteldoex-Santos, and Ferreirinha of the Guild.