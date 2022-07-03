Biro reveals mixed feelings after his debut for Corinthians, which was accompanied by defeat

Corinthians was thrashed 4-0 by Fluminense this Saturday afternoon, at Maracanã. Despite the negative result, the match valid for the Brazilian Championship marked the debut of the boy Guilherme Biro with the Timão shirt. The youngster, in an interview in the mixed zone, commented on what it felt like to play his first game as a professional and asked for focus already thinking about the confrontation against Boca.

“Unique happiness, indescribable feeling. I worked hard for it. The score was not what we wanted, happy on the one hand, but very sad on the other. Now it’s time to keep your head up. Tuesday we already have a great battle and we are focused on qualifying”, said shirt 14.

The midfielder was chosen by Vítor Pereira to start this Saturday’s match. The player, who is only 18 years old, made his debut for the Corinthians first team and showed the happiness of having achieved the feat.

Guilherme Biro played until the 30th minute of the second half and could not avoid the Corinthians defeat. The young man was eventually replaced after experiencing severe cramps. Midfielder Adson took his place.

It is worth remembering that the midfielder is one of the main promises of the Corinthians base. In all, during his time at the base, the athlete has 50 games and scored 13 goals. The athlete’s bond with Corinthians runs until November 2023.

Corinthians and the player are now preparing for the confrontation against Boca Juniors, next Tuesday, at La Bombonera. The match is valid for the return game of the round of 16 of the Libertadores, Timão needs the victory to qualify in normal time. In the event of a tie, the spot will be decided by penalty shootout.

