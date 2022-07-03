Botafogo loses to São Paulo and knows the third consecutive defeat in the Brazilian Under-20

O Botafogo played a balanced game, but did not create great chances and lost to São Paulo by 1 to 0 this Saturday afternoon, in Cotia, knowing its third consecutive defeat in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. Glorioso has just three points, occupying eighth place in Group A, with five rounds to go.

São Paulo started the game attacking more, and Botafogo bet on counterattacks – Raí almost scored in one of them, in the seventh minute. The owners of the house, however, managed to arrive with more force. At 11, Cauê almost did it with his head. And, at 23, the same Cauê finished with a cross from the right to make it 1-0.

In the second half, São Paulo almost scored the second after just eight minutes, but Gabriel Toebe made a save with a first-time shot by Luís Felipe. Glorioso went all out for the attack, but failed to create good opportunities to overcome the well-placed tricolor defense.

Botafogo’s upcoming matches

Botafogo’s under-20 will return to the field next Wednesday to face Vasco, at 10 am, in São Januário, needing a victory by three goals difference to qualify for the Carioca Championship final. For the Brazilian, the next commitment is next Saturday, against Fortaleza, at CEFAT.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 1 X 0 BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Marcelo Portugal

Date-Time: 02/07/2022 – 16h

Referee: Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)

Assistants: Leandra Aires Cossette (SP) and Veridiana Contiliani Bisco (SP)

Yellow cards: Patrick and Brito (SAO); Bernardo and Felipe Vieira (BOT)

red cards: –

goals: Cauê 23’/1ºT (1-0)

SAO PAULO: Leandro; João Gabriel, Andrade (Belém 22’/2ºT), Ythalo and Patryck (João Douglas – Interval); Negrucci, Léo Silva and Brito (João Adriano – Interval); Pajé (Brian 22’/Q2), Cauê (Lucas Inácio 36’/Q2) and Luís Felipe (Samuel 22’/Q2) – Coach: Alex de Souza.

BOTAFOGO: Gabriel Toebe; Bernardo, Kawan (Peloggia 15’/2ºT), Reydson and Felipe Vieira; Alysson, Kauê (Wendel 27’/2ºT) and Raí; Maycon Vitor (Brendon 36’/1ºT), João Felipe (Dylan Talero 27’/2ºT) and Léo Pedro – Coach: Ricardo Resende.