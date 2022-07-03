Brazil wins the tenth, fifth in a row in the VNL – Web Vôlei

Brazil took the lead in the Women’s League of Nations (VNL). This Saturday, in Sofia (BUL), the Selection closed its participation in the classification phase with a victory over Thailand by 3 sets to 1, partial of 25-18, 26-24, 23-25 ​​and 25-23.

It was the tenth positive result of José Roberto Guimarães’ team in 12 matches. The first place, however, should be momentary, since the United States still have two matches to play (Turkey and Germany) and lost only once in the entire championship. Who can also overtake Brazil at the end of this phase is Japan, as long as they win the two pending commitments (Serbia and Belgium), without the need for tie-breaks.

Regardless of the final position, the Brazilian team will arrive with morale in Ankara, Turkey, for the dispute of the final phase, between the 13th and 17th of this month. It is worth remembering that, as of this 2022 edition of the VNL, from the quarterfinals onwards, the clashes are eliminatory, repeating the regulations of the Olympics.

For the duel with the Thais, Zé Roberto made only one change in the starting lineup used the day before against Bulgaria: Julia Bergmann in place of Pri Daroit.

Collectively, Brazil’s blockade stood out early on, with Carol and Julia Kudiess. Speaking of the central ones, they were used a lot by Macris in the attack in the first set. With the Thai defensive system growing in production and the serve leaving the Brazilian passing line in trouble during the confrontation, the setter started to use the ends more. And Julia Bergmann, Gabi and Kisy didn’t have an easy time putting the ball down. From the middle of the third set onwards, Zé opted for Roberta instead of Macris.

At a disadvantage on the scoreboard, Thailand managed to stabilize the reception, allowing the setter Pornpun to use feints and quick plays. And the Brazilian block started to have more difficulties. So the game went on to the fourth quarter, with the Olympic runners-up having a lot of work to close at 3 to 1, turning around after a 15-18 disadvantage, in a great passage of Gabi for the serve. Julia Bergmann was the team’s top scorer with 17 hits, followed by Carol, with 16 (four on block).

Thailand, with the negative result, is still not guaranteed in the finals and is at risk. There are 15 points (five victories and six defeats) for the Asians, with the possibility of overtaking Canada, with 12 points (four victories and six defeats). This Saturday, the Canadians will face Germany and will close their participation against Holland on Sunday. The last Thai commitment is with Italy. This Saturday, Pimpichaya was the highlight of the team, with 23 points.

Brazil: Macris, Kisy, Gabi, Julia Bergmann, Carol, Julia Kudiess and Natinha (libero). Enter: Roberta, Rosamaria. Coach: José Roberto Guimaraes.

thailand: Pornpun, Pimpichaya, Chatchu-On, Ajcharaporn, Hattaya, Jarasporn and Supattra (libero). Entered: Sirima, Tanacha, Kaewkalaya, Piyanut. Coach: Danai Sriwacharamaytakul