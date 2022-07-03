British GP: Zhou flips over and almost hits the stands | formula 1

The emotion of the start of the British GP this Sunday turned into a great scare, in a few seconds. A major accident in the first corner of the race involved Yuki Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon, George Russell and Alexander Albon, as well as Guanyu Zhou, whose car overturned, dragged violently through the Brit and almost went through the stands.

Zhou and Albon were taken to the Silverstone Circuit medical center, but everyone involved is doing well. The test was stopped for an hour.

The first replay of the start shows that Pierre Gasly, who was coming in 11th, ended up touching Russell, who was in eighth place as he tried to put himself in the gap between the Brit and Zhou – in ninth. On impact, the Mercedes driver touched Zhou’s car and spun.

Lance Stroll, in the midst of the mess, was almost hit and brushed against Sebastian Vettel’s left rear wheel, but both escaped. In a parallel incident, Albon also spun, and Ocon was hit on his front right wheel by one of those involved in the crash.

Images captured by fans in the stands show the seriousness of the accident. After flipping over, Zhou’s Alfa Romeo dragged itself violently upside down from the exit of Turn 1, across the gravel area, over the tire barrier that separates the sand from the grid of the stands and stopped close to the crowd. .

The video also shows Russell’s car near the crash site. The Brit from Mercedes got out of his W13 to see if his colleague was all right.

The Chinese F1 rookie was removed on a stretcher to the circuit’s medical centre; Albon was airlifted to a nearby hospital, but both were conscious.

The race, which started at 11:00 am Brasília time, was resumed at 11:56 am with the starting positions recovered; in the first start of the dispute, Max Verstappen had overtaken pole position Carlos Sainz and assumed the lead.

One of the safety devices adopted in F1 cars, Zhou’s Alfa Romeo hoist was destroyed in the crash, which could put the 23-year-old at greater risk. The piece is located above the pilots’ heads in the cockpit, above which the competitors’ on-board camera is attached.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) reported that no one was seriously injured in the accident.