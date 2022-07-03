Brody King wins a provisional AEW title match against Jon Moxley

Tonight’s Episode (July 1) of AEW frenzy The 20-Man Battle Royal appeared in two different episodes. The match winner takes the title against AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley next week (July 6) in dynamite.

Each episode started with two men, and new fighters joined the fight soon after. Fighters are assigned to specific episodes. Hangman Page and Darby Allin were big stars in their respective episodes from the start. The Page Ring quickly filled up with Taz members Ricky Starks and Power House Hobbs. This was RUSH’s first match on AEW, and he was also on the Hangman episode. Their problems with Penta Oscuro continued here and eventually caused each other to be exterminated.

Meanwhile, duos of The Butcher and The Blade dominated Darby’s ring. They worked together to eliminate fighters such as Kazarian, Takeshita, and Matt Hardy (who was also the only fighter whose entry took place during a commercial break).

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland are assigned to different episodes in this match. They had a tense moment looking at each other across the ring. Meanwhile, Swerve continued his transformation to be a heel when he threw Orange Cassidy out of the ring.

Brody King ranked 19th. He was the new guy and was able to earn his ring by knocking Hangman Page out of his apron while trying to Buckshot Lariat. So Darby Allen earned his ring by eliminating the butcher and the blade.

That let Brody and Darby get on with it, and it didn’t go over well for a tired Aline. Brody strangled him until he lost consciousness and let his body fall to the ground beneath him to win.

Thus, Brody King is the first man to challenge AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley. The title race will be held next week (July 6) in dynamitewhich is in Rochester, New York, the hometown of the late Brody Lee.

