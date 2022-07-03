Cheap mouse: 7 wired or wireless models from R$8 | Which one to buy?

Mice are essential items for desktop users, and the peripheral is also a good option for those who don’t like the usability of notebook trackpads. Buying a cheap model, wired or wireless, is the quest of many users. The simplest accessories, such as the Multilaser MO300, can be seen for figures from R$8, while more robust options, with wireless connection and compact design, cost around R$22.

In the list below, the TechTudo brings together seven options of cheap mice to buy on Amazon. Options range from models aimed at the gamer audience, such as those from Multilaser and HP, to versions focused on productivity, such as models from C3Tech and Logitech.

Multilaser’s MO300 model is the cheapest option on the list and, consequently, the simplest. The mouse has a USB cable connection and has a resolution of 1,200 DPI. According to the manufacturer, despite being a basic model, the peripheral has an ergonomic design and high precision in movements.

On the Amazon website, it is possible to find it for figures from R$ 8. There, the model is rated 4.5 out of 5. Consumers highlight the good cost-benefit of the piece, and point out that the quality of the model is proportional to its value. As negative points, they criticize the mouse size and precision.

Pros: low price

low price Cons: smaller size than conventional and low accuracy

Another simple model, but that fulfills its role, is the mouse from C3Tech. The peripheral is connected via a USB cable with a wire of 1.15 m in length, large enough for a good movement on the work table. The optical mouse also has a resolution of 1,000 DPI and promises precision during use.

According to the manufacturer, the model was designed to be resistant, which should guarantee a good lifespan for the peripheral, despite the low price. On Amazon’s website, this option can be seen in figures starting at R$19. The accessory is rated 4.3 out of 5, and customers highlight the model’s ergonomics and silent click as positive points. However, mouse accuracy is seen as a downside.

Pros: Rubberized anatomy and sides, ensuring a firmer grip

Rubberized anatomy and sides, ensuring a firmer grip Cons: device accuracy is criticized by consumers

The MO251 mouse is the first wireless option on the list, with connection from a small USB receiver that must be plugged into the machine. Power is provided by two AAA batteries, and the model has a clean and elegant design with a brushed finish on the top.

According to the manufacturer, the mouse also offers comfort, as it has an anatomical grip. The resolution is 1,200 DPI, and it can be found for figures from R$22 on Amazon. There, the model is rated 4.2 out of 5. Users highlight the ergonomic grip as a positive thing, but criticize that the model looks fragile.

Pros: Wireless connection allows greater freedom of movement

Wireless connection allows greater freedom of movement Cons: the quality of the material does not please some users

The MO270 is a Multilaser option that should please the beginning gamer audience. The model already draws attention for its design, with colored buttons and details on the sides that resemble a racing car. In addition, the mouse also focuses on ergonomics, with finger rests on the sides.

It has five buttons and can reach speed up to 2400 DPI. The peripheral also features LED light embellishments and promises stability during games. The model connection is made by wires, via USB cable. On Amazon’s website, the option is rated 4.7 out of 5, and users praise the comfort of the piece, but criticize that the model’s construction and its side buttons seem fragile. Interested parties can buy it for around R$29.

Pros: Adjustable DPI and extra buttons

Adjustable DPI and extra buttons Cons: User reports indicate that the mouse may have a fragile construction

Logitech’s M90 is a simple mouse with a standard ambidextrous design. It promises smooth and precise control and offers 1000 DPI resolution. Its connection is made by wires, from a USB input, and the accessory is available in gray color.

On Amazon’s website, the model can be seen for figures from R$32 with a score of 4.8 out of 5. Consumers praise the ergonomics and resistance, in addition to highlighting that, despite the price, it has good accuracy. The negative reviews, however, indicate that the option may have problems and ignore clicks during use.

Pros: Ambidextrous design and sturdy construction

Ambidextrous design and sturdy construction Cons: according to reports, the mouse can lose precision and ignore clicks with the use

The HP mouse is another option for those who like games, as it is aimed at the gamer audience. The option is wired and has a resolution of 1000 DPI. According to the manufacturer, the model is able to guarantee good stability during matches, and even has LED details on the sides to enhance gaming sessions.

On Amazon’s website, the option can be seen for figures from R$46 and is rated 4.7 out of 5. Buyers praise the quality of the mouse and emphasize that the grip is comfortable and ergonomic. The negative reviews, however, indicate that the model has delays to click and is heavy.

Pros: LED lights and soft grip

LED lights and soft grip Cons: may have click delays

The M170 is another Logitech option that is wireless, offering greater freedom of movement. The connection is made via a USB receiver and, to use it, simply plug it into the machine. Power requires an AA battery, which is included and has a lifespan of up to 12 months. The model is also equipped with an on/off switch at the bottom, which can further extend the battery life.

In addition, the option has an ambidextrous design and promises comfort even after long hours of use. The accessory is available in blue, red, black and white. On Amazon’s website, it is possible to find it for figures from R$ 69 with a score of 4.8 out of 5. Consumers praise the resistance of the mouse, but criticize the low precision in shorter movements with the cursor.

Pros: Compact size and on/off switch

Compact size and on/off switch Cons: can lose precision during slower movements and is noisy, according to buyers

