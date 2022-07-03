Check out 10 tips to avoid being tracked on the internet

Data collected to provide personalized content may be tracked by third parties

Sites and advertisements use resources to make your browsing more pleasant and personalize the content presented. However, the same Dice collected to provide this personalized content may be targeted and tracked by third parties and are often used without the user’s consent. Now, with the new General Data Protection Act (LGPD)all Brazilians have the right to respect for privacy, freedom of expression, information, communication and opinion (Article 2 – LGPD). All this, including in digital media. Çcheck out now ten tips to not be tracked on Internet.

1) Anonymous guide

When using the incognito tab, your browser does not store your browsing history, search and cookies, giving you privacy during your internet access. When you close the tab, the next user who uses the device will not know what you did during navigation. It is worth remembering, however, that anonymous browsing only prevents tracks from being left on your computer. It does not prevent content sent to the network from being identified, ie network administrators can still access your connection details.

2) Disable cookies

Cookies are files stored when a user accesses a website for the first time. They are responsible for collecting navigation information for them that can be used in the next access. Due to this function, sensitive data can be collected and used without user consent. Therefore, disabling them enhances security and privacy. Below, I show you the step by step to disable cookies in the most used browsers today:

Google Chrome: Top right corner “more” > Settings > Privacy and security > Cookies and other site data > Select the desired option.

Firefox: Menu > Settings > Privacy & Security > Enhanced Tracking Protection > Custom Mode > Cookies > Select the desired option.

Safari: Preferences > Privacy > Select the desired option.

3) Delete browsing history

Deleting the browsing history ensures that there are no records of the pages visited while accessing the internet and can be done in any browser. Browsing through the anonymous tab facilitates the process, as, when the tab is closed, it does not store access logs.

4) Enable ad blockers in the browser (Adversisement)

In addition to improving the user experience against abusive advertisements, blockers are also intended to provide more security to user data, preventing the creation of cookies and virus contamination of the device. Some online advertisements serve as a tool to spread malware. Ad blockers can be obtained through the “Stores” of each browser and installed as an extension.

Google Chrome: Chrome Web Store

Firefox: Firefox Add-Ons

Safari: Mac App Store

5) Use proxy sites

The proxy is responsible for intermediating the user’s request with the external network. In this way, the proxy server hides the user’s address, acting as the destination of the request. This allows users to browse anonymously as the server acts as a proxy for your PC. Instead of the client accessing the network directly from your machine, the website you are visiting will not directly know that you are on that connection. However, remember that the sites themselves can identify you and end up capturing your browsing. For this reason, for the specialist Angelo Souza, a technologist in computer networks and a master’s student in IT administration, it is important to research and always consult a network administrator specialized in information security. Some examples of proxy sites are: KProxy, ProxySite, Hide.me and Anonymouse.

6) Delete temporary internet files

Temporary files are records automatically saved by the browser when the user accesses a website for the first time, storing browsing data and allowing faster access when accessing the website later. Cookies and cache are examples of this type of file. By deleting them, you recover storage space and help with security, preventing data records that could be used without the user’s consent.

7. Avoid using untrusted networks

With the advancement of technology, many places already have a free access point for the public. Despite having a good purpose, they are attractive points for hackers because access does not require authentication to connect to the network. Malicious people can access devices connected to the same network, obtaining records from other users.

8. Use VPN (Virtual Private Network)

A VPN establishes a protected network connection, encrypting the connection and directing it to a server that hides the user’s activity and location. The use of VPN contributes to safe browsing and user privacy, making external access difficult.

9. DNT (Do Not Track) Feature

This feature is a browser setting that blocks cookie tracking, prioritizing user privacy when accessing the network and preventing your browsing information from being shared and used by third parties.

10. Use an antivirus

Antiviruses aim to identify and block suspicious files from entering your device, evaluate the content of websites and installed programs, notifying the user of any risk. Currently, most electronic devices that access the internet have a free antivirus already installed, offering initial protection to the user. However, purchasing a more powerful antivirus guarantees advanced protection for your machine, protecting your web browsing and personal files.

#Bonus: No anonymous browsers (TOR Browser)

Browsing the internet requires that your connection go through third-party networks, and these may have features that allow you to identify who you are, in addition to the content you access. Although Brazil has the Marco Civil da Internet Law, which provides for net neutrality where providers are prohibited from identifying content, there is still a risk of incidents. Therefore, incognito browsers can be useful to guarantee greater privacy, since the traffic passes through a network that redirects its logical connection to another location. However, you should stick only to browsing the same contents that are accessible by other browsers, thus avoiding falling into insecure networks. LIt should be noted that browsing the internet anonymously does not mean the permissiveness of the practice of actions that are already illegal in the real world. Therefore, you will also be responsible for your actions. Nothing is 100% secure, meaning there are always ways to track those involved. Even more so when the end is evil.

