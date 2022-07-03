Check out the July premieres on streaming

With the arrival of “Stranger Things 4: Volume 2” last Friday, Netflix kicked off the releases this July. Separated but always determined, our heroes have a scary future ahead of them. But this is just the beginning. The beginning of the end.

Among other series to highlight, the platform launches next Wednesday, the 6th, season 3 of “Control Z”, in which Sofia, Javi and friends try to move on in the last year, but hacking activities of a known account get in the way of the plans.

On the 8th, the highlight will be season 2 of “The Secrets of Manscheid”. Living in the big city, Luc Capitani accepts a new job and gets involved in the investigation of a murder linked to the criminal underworld.

Brazil is highlighted on the 13th, with the arrival of “Tuning: Season 3”. The new plot features funk singer Doni worrying about the price of fame, Rita thinks about changing careers and Nando reflects on the path he has chosen. Everything is at stake.

Lovers of suspense and horror can thrill to the premiere of “Resident Evil: The Series” on the 14th, which takes place almost three decades after the discovery of a deadly virus, when an outbreak reveals the dark secrets of the Umbrella Corporation. . Based on the horror franchise of the same name.

The next day, the three seasons of “Manifest” arrive together. In the first, a plane lands five years after takeoff. In the second, a family looks for other passengers and, in the third, passengers begin to hear the calls.

Also on the 14th, the second season of the Brazilian series “Sintonia” arrives, created by KondZilla, Guilherme Quintella and Felipe Braga. The episodes bring the characters played by Christian Malheiros, Jottapê and Bruna Mascarenhas, who were raised together in São Paulo’s shack, and run after their dreams surrounded by music, drugs and religion.

The drama gains the platform with season 4 of “Virgin River”, which premieres on the 20th. In it, Mel faces her new reality, Jack’s past threatens the future and new people arrive in Virgin River.

In the case of Amazon Prime, after marking June with the arrival of the third season of “The Boys”, the streaming platform is preparing to release the final season of this hit series, in addition to some important acclaimed films, such as the praised “Spencer ” starring the talented Kristen Stewart. Another debut that should mark the month on Amazon is the series “The Terminal List”, starring Chris Pratt. And another desired novelty is the arrival of the long-awaited Spanish production “Sem Limites”, which features Álvaro Morte and Rodrigo Santoro in the cast. This is the miniseries about the first boat trip around the world, made by explorers Ferdinand Magellan (Santoro) and Juan Sebastián Elcano (Death).





About the long-awaited season of “The Boys”, Amazon has already confirmed its renewal for the fourth season of the superhero adventure.

As for the films, the highlights are “Spencer”, about the life of Princess Diana, lived by Kristen Stewart. The actress, best known for her role as Bella in the “Twilight” saga, was nominated for three major industry awards in the Best Actress category for her work in the feature film.