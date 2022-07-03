Christina Aguilera in a beautiful shoot for Harper’s Bazaar and much more in the images of the week

Christina Aguilera continues to promote her new project in Spanish, “La Tormenta”, the second in a trilogy of EPs, and graced the cover of the new edition of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam magazine. The artist made an essay betting on sensuality, power and her Latin roots.

See also: Selena Gomez at the season 2 premiere of the series “Only Murders In The Building”, Shawn Mendes opening his “Love On Tour”, Adele performing at the BTS Festival, Avril Lavigne recreating the cover of the album “Let Go” and a lot more. Check out the gallery below:

Christina Aguilera on the cover of Vietnam’s Harper’s Bazaar magazine

Selena Gomez with actors Martin Short and Steve Martin at the premiere of season 2 of the series “Only Murder’s In The Building” in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez (Photo: MEDIAPUNCH/SHUTTERSTOCK)

Shawn Mendes at the “Love On Tour” Opening Show in Portland, USA

Shawn Mendes (Photo: KEVIN MAZUR/GETTY)

Adele with Rich Paul, Savannah James and LeBron James at NBA Star Kevin Love’s Wedding

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the New York premiere of the musician’s documentary “Life In Pink”

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) (Photo: JAMIE MCCARTHY/GETTY)

Avril Lavigne recreating the cover of her debut album, “Let Go”, 20 years later

Rina Sawayama and Charli XCX Featured in V Magazine

Adele performing at the British Summer Time Festival in London