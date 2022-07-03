Cine Maior (03/07) shows Invasion of the World

Record will show at Cine Maior this Sunday (03) the film Invasão do Mundo – Batalha de Los Angeles. Released in 2011, the feature stars Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez, Ramon Rodriguez, Bridget Moynahan, Ne-Yo, Michael Peña. The production will air right after the series Everybody Hates Chris, shown on the Record Kids block, around 2 pm.

The film that will be shown at Cine Maior tells the story of August 12, 2011, the date on which several apparent meteors landed in the world’s oceans, near 20 major coastal cities. The objects prove to be spaceships containing hostile extraterrestrials. As Los Angeles (LA) is being evacuated, Marines from Camp Pendleton arrive, including Sergeant Michael Nantz, an Iraq War veteran. Nantz, who was about to begin his retirement, is assigned to 1st Platoon, Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines.

Under the command of 2nd Lieutenant William Martinez, the platoon arrives at an Forward Operating Base (FOB) established at Santa Monica Airport. The alien ground forces have no apparent air support, so the Air Force prepares to bomb the Santa Monica area, and the platoon is given three hours to retrieve civilians from an LAPD station in West LA. As they advance through LA, they are ambushed and take several casualties. Nantz takes Marines Imlay and Harris to look for Lenihan, who is missing from the group. After fighting an alien, they are joined by some soldiers from the 40th Infantry Division and an Air Force intelligence technical sergeant, Elena Santos. At the police station, the makeshift squad encounters five civilians: veterinarian Michele, children Kirsten, Amy and Hector, and Hector’s father, Joe. A helicopter arrives to evacuate the wounded Marines, but it cannot support the weight of the civilians. During takeoff, it is destroyed by alien air units, killing Grayston, Guerrero, Lenihan, and Simmons.