Cold and calculating, Athletico shows high competitiveness against Palmeiras and rocks with Felipão; analysis | athletico-pr

Athletico proved again the great moment and, even with a mixed team, won the palm trees 2-0 on Saturday, at Allianz Parque, for the 15th round. The Hurricane closed the gap from the top of the Brazilian Championship to just two points.

The Atletico team did not start with five starting lineup holders (Khellven, Nico Hernández, Christian, David Terans and Cuello). On the field, not only did he face the current two-time champion of Libertadores, but also took the unbeaten record of Palmeiras: 10 games at home and 13 in the season. A huge victory.

Under the command of Luiz Felipe Scolari, Athletico played a calculated game with the strategy followed to the letter. Verdão could even have a better result, but the rubro-negro triumph also lived up to the best Atletico collective performance in 2022.

Now, Hurricane’s unbeaten series has gone to 13 games, with 10 wins and three draws, between Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. Felipão has only one defeat in the year for the club, on May 14, against Fluminense. In all, there are 11 wins, three draws and one defeat in 15 games with him.

We faced a spectacular team and we had the ability to win. We are fighting in an interesting position, taking good steps, but we haven’t achieved anything yet. — Felipão, in a press conference

The game started balanced and busy, with Palmeiras a little more aggressive, with kicks from Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga. Vitor Roque tabulated with Canobbio and stopped at Weverton.

The goal came out in a calmly worked play, in the opponent’s field. Abner crossed from the left, Rômulo fixed his head, and Vitor Roque sent it to the nets. In advantage and well positioned, Athletico fit the marking and took the spaces of the midfielders and wingers alviverdes. It worked out.

On the return of the break, Dudu made an individual move and forced Bento to make a good save. With a reactive stance, Hurricane waited for the error to take advantage of the speed of Vitor Roque, Canobbio and Rômulo. And it happened.

In a pass from Zé Rafael to Danilo, Vitor Roque got the ball, pulled out of midfield and waited until the last moment to open the bid to Rômulo, who sent the kick. Piquerez threw himself at the ball and cut it with his hand. After confirmation of VAR, Vitor Bueno hit with quality and widened.

Palmeiras pressed for two different moments of the final stage and even created to have a better result. Danilo, Scarpa and Murilo took paint off the beam. Vitor Roque, blocked, and Erick over the goal, again scared Weverton’s goal from the red-black side.

After 30 minutes, new pressure alviverde. Gabriel Menino, twice, Dudu and Scarpa stopped in Bento. Gabriel Veron was face to face and sent him out. In the end, Gabriel Menino was still sent off and, even with one less, Palmeiras bothered with Danilo’s header and Gustavo Garcia’s submission on the beam.

They are adapting, talking some more. We have shown in videos how to do it, how it can be done. And they are looking for that engagement. These are details that we are implementing and this is good for Athletico. Let’s look for a classification in Libertadores. — Felipe

