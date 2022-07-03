Colorful crowd fills London’s LGBTQIA+ Pride parade

With their bodies painted in paint, sequins and rainbow flags, a colorful crowd paraded through the streets of London this Saturday (2) , celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community in the first Pride parade since the beginning of the pandemic.

More than one million people and nearly 600 LGBTQIA+ groups are expected to participate in what organizers call “the biggest and most inclusive event in history”.

The parade between Hyde Park and Whitehall in the heart of London pays tribute to the first march organized in the UK in 1972, fifty years ago.

Crowd during event that took to the streets of London Image: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Artists such as American pop singer Ava Max and Eurovision 2018 winner Netta will perform on four stages in the center of the capital.

Mohammed Nazir, 24, a member of the group Rainbows Across Borders, declared that he dedicates the march to those who are still forced to hide their sexuality. This march “is a question of self-affirmation, dignity and equality. A movement in which we always fight for our rights”, he told the PA agency.

“Today we are moving towards a more open and inclusive world,” said London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who posed for photographers alongside a person dressed as a queen.

“We march for those in Oslo,” he added, referring to the deadly shooting near a gay bar in the Norwegian capital last weekend, which led to the postponement of the Oslo Pride march.

With 1,235 cases of monkeypox reported in the UK as of Thursday, of which the “overwhelming majority” are men who have sex with men, public health officials have urged people not to go on the march if they show symptoms of the disease. .

“Please do not come if you have symptoms of monkeypox or if you are not feeling well. If you have a rash or blisters, stay home, call a sexual health clinic and get tested,” said Wendi Shepherd, monkeypox monitoring manager at the British Health Safety Agency (UKHSA).