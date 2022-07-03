Companies invest in their own university and school to train professionals – Economy

the creation of XP Collegeannounced on the 27th, brought to the fore a concept still in its infancy in Brazil: of employer U or employer university (in free translation, university connected to the employer). The origin of the term converges with the concept of corporative education and is described by Brandon Busteed as the idea is to combine a degree with career-relevant experiences and skills.

In an interview with Estadão, the education specialist is emphatic in saying that this is the future not only of professional education, but of ‘all’ education. “The global war for talent, plus the growing skills gap combined with doubts about the work readiness of college graduates, is fueling this (employer U) trend,” says Busteed. Check out below the conversation with the expert, who is director of partnerships and global leader of work learning innovation at Kaplan, a global educational services company.

What is the employer U concept?

Employer U is a term I used to describe the trend towards new degree programs that are either directly aligned with employers or embedded in the industry they employ in some way. There are several iterations of this, but the theme is about better aligning degrees with what graduates will do on the job.

Is it a growing trend in the market in general or just in specific sectors, such as technology?

It’s not widespread, but a growing number of universities are partnering with employers to create these types of programs. There is also a convergence with the growing education-as-benefit movement, in which employers are partnering more closely with universities to offer degrees to their employees.

And what motivated its growth?

The global war for talent, plus the growing skills gap, combined with doubts about the work readiness of college graduates, is fueling this trend.

What are the benefits of employer U for your professional career?

One of the great criticisms of higher education is that it is not relevant and does not prepare students for jobs and careers. The benefit of more work-integrated learning is that graduates can get to work quickly. This is a win-win for the graduate and the employer.

Do you think that there could be competition between employers and universities or lead to a drop in the quality of teaching?

There are high quality courses and also the occasional very low quality course in almost every university field. The same can be true for programs developed by employers. But when universities and employers collaborate on the curriculum, it is, on average, more pedagogically sound and career-relevant than when done individually.

How does employer u differ from corporate universities and conventional corporate education?

The idea is to combine a degree with career-relevant experience and skills. It is an “both/and” model, not an “either/or” model.

Do you believe that this is the future of professional education?

It is not the future of vocational education. It is the future of all education. In colleges, the story of the future will be about work-integrated learning. For employers, the future will be about work integrated with learning.

