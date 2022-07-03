Corinthians enters the field to face Fluminense for the Brazilian Under-20; know everything

After closing the first phase of the Paulista Championship, Corinthians’ Under-20 team will return to the field this Sunday afternoon, starting at 4 pm (GMT), to face Fluminense, at Parque São Jorge. The duel is valid for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship in the category.

The team coached by former midfielder Danilo comes from two important defeats in the competition. In the second round, Timão beat Internacional 5-0 and then the team scored 5-1 over Atlético-GO. For this match, however, he saw several of the athletes being promoted to the professional team amid the series of injuries that affect Vítor Pereira’s team.

Timão occupies the third place of the table, with six points in two games. With a game less than the competitors, however, they can finish the round in second, passing Grêmio and being one point behind Vasco in case of victory.

Escalation

Coach Danilo will not be able to count on some players who reinforced Corinthians’ main team this Saturday. Léo Mana, Robert Renan, Breno Bidon – who would already be suspended -, Felipe Augusto, Guilherme Biro, Matheus Araújo, Wesley and Giovane were at Maracanã and are not an option for the U-20.

With that, the tendency is for the team to go to the field with Kaue; Cauan, João Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Ryan and Kayke; Pedrinho, Léo Agostinho and Arthur Sousa.

My Helm

Arbitration

The Brazilian Football Confederation selected Fabiano Monteiro dos Santos to lead the refereeing of the match. He will be assisted by Veridiana Cantiliani and Leandra Aires. The entire team is from São Paulo.

Streaming

After playing in the “dark” against Atlético-GO, Corinthians will have the game broadcast by Bandeirantes TV for all Brazil.

Check the upcoming matches of Corinthians Sub-20

Corinthians Sub-20’s upcoming matches Date Confrontation Competition 03 Jul,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Fluminense

Transmission: Band Brazilian Under-20 Championship 10 Jul,

Sun, 3:00 pm Gremio x Corinthians Brazilian Under-20 Championship 17 July,

Sun, 3:00 pm Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians Brazilian Under-20 Championship 24 July,

Sun, 3:00 pm Corinthians x Santos Brazilian Under-20 Championship 31 July,

Sun, 3:00 pm Corinthians vs Vasco da Gama Brazilian Under-20 Championship 07 Aug,

Sun, 3:00 pm Chapecoense x Corinthians Brazilian Under-20 Championship

