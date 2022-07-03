Corinthians has nine doubts for the game against Boca | Corinthians

After losing 4-0 to Fluminense for the Brasileirão this Saturday, at Maracanã, Corinthians has a first off-field challenge this Sunday: to recover players to reinforce the team against Boca Juniors, on Tuesday, at Bombonera, in the return game of the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

There are a total of nine questions for the game. The list has:

Maycon – right thigh adductor injury

Gil – injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh

Gustavo Silva – tendinitis

Rafael Ramos – discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh

Fagner – injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh

Du Queiroz – contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh

Renato Augusto – calf discomfort

William – right shoulder injury

João Victor – right ankle pain and possible sale to Benfica

1 of 2 Vítor Pereira in Fluminense x Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag Corinthians Vítor Pereira in Fluminense x Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag Corinthians

Coach Vítor Pereira will meet with the medical department this Sunday, right after morning training, to define who will be on the trip.

The coach confirmed at the press conference on Saturday, still at Maracanã, that he should take players considered “doubts” to Argentina, waiting for last minute tests.

“Someone or the other will be almost until game time to see if they can go or not,” admitted the coach.

The Portuguese regretted the amount of injury he has to deal with at Corinthians.

– We have injured people, injured people, the options are decreasing, decreasing, and accumulating in an absurd calendar. Who walks with all the competitions? It’s an absurd thing. I didn’t think it was possible, but in this country it is possible. Whoever disputes all (competitions) starts to have problems. Injuries are starting to appear on players we didn’t think about before, like Du Queiroz. He has to play every three days, non-stop, so he gets injured. There would come a day like today (Saturday), when we needed to have fresh players to put pressure on, to have the ball, but we don’t.

At Bombonera, after a 0-0 draw in the first game, at Neo Química Arena, Corinthians needs a win to guarantee qualification to the quarterfinals. New equality takes the decision to penalties. There is no more qualifying balance in Libertadores.

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

