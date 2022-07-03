Corinthians loses two positions in the Brazilian after the rout, but remains in the G4; see ranking

After the rout suffered by Fluminense this Saturday, Corinthians lost two positions in the Brazilian Championship table. The Parque São Jorge team now occupies the fourth place in the competition, with 26 points.
The drop to fourth position also happened due to the victories of Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR. The Minas Gerais team beat Ceará 2-1, while the Paraná team defeated Palmeiras, leader of the competition, 2-0 – see table below.
The 15th round, it is worth remembering, will only be completed on Monday, but no other team can surpass Corinthians. The clubs that are in the fifth to eighth place have already played. São Paulo, in ninth place, has 19 points.
So the G6 is already defined. Palmeiras remains in the lead, with 29 points, while Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG have 27 each. Timão appears in fourth, with 26. Internacional and Fluminense appear in the G6, with 25 and 24 points respectively.
As a curiosity, this Sunday, Avaí, Atlético-GO, América-MG and Coritiba receive, respectively, Cuiabá, São Paulo, Goiás and Fortaleza. In the second, Red Bull Bragantino and Botafogo close the round.
See the games of the 15th round of the Brasileirão 2022
Games on 7/2/2022
16:30 – Fluminense 4 x 0 Corinthians
16:30 – Youth 1 x 2 Atlético-MG
19h00 – Santos 1 x 2 Flamengo
19:00 – Ceará 1 x 1 International
21:00 – Palmeiras 0 x 2 Athletico-PR
Games on 07/03/2022
11:00 am – Avai vs Cuiabá
16h00 – Atletico-GO vs Sao Paulo
18:00 – América-MG vs Goiás
18:00 – Coritiba vs Fortaleza
Games on 07/04/2022
20h00 – Red Bull Bragantino x Botafogo
Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|palm trees
|29
|15
|8
|5
|two
|27
|11
|16
|64
|2nd
|Atletico-PR
|27
|15
|8
|3
|4
|18
|15
|3
|60
|3rd
|Atlético-MG
|27
|15
|7
|6
|two
|24
|17
|7
|60
|4th
|Corinthians
|26
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|14
|3
|58
|5th
|International
|25
|15
|6
|7
|two
|22
|15
|7
|56
|6th
|Fluminense
|24
|15
|7
|3
|5
|20
|14
|6
|53
|7th
|Flamengo
|21
|15
|6
|3
|6
|18
|16
|two
|47
|8th
|saints
|19
|15
|4
|7
|4
|19
|15
|4
|42
|9th
|Sao Paulo
|19
|14
|4
|7
|3
|18
|15
|3
|45
|10th
|Botafogo
|18
|14
|5
|3
|6
|16
|19
|-3
|43
|11th
|Hawaii
|18
|14
|5
|3
|6
|17
|21
|-4
|43
|12th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|18
|14
|4
|6
|4
|20
|19
|1
|43
|13th
|Ceará
|18
|15
|3
|9
|3
|15
|15
|0
|40
|14th
|Atlético-GO
|17
|14
|4
|5
|5
|16
|19
|-3
|40
|15th
|Goiás
|17
|14
|4
|5
|5
|14
|17
|-3
|40
|16th
|coritiba
|15
|14
|4
|3
|7
|16
|22
|-6
|36
|17th
|America-MG
|15
|14
|4
|3
|7
|11
|17
|-6
|36
|18th
|cuiabá
|13
|14
|3
|4
|7
|9
|16
|-7
|31
|19th
|Youth
|11
|15
|two
|5
|8
|13
|26
|-13
|24
|20th
|Strength
|10
|14
|two
|4
|8
|12
|19
|-7
|24
See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
