Corinthians sells João Victor to Benfica for R$ 47.2 million; know details

O Corinthians entered into an agreement with Benfica for defender João Victor for 8.5 million euros (R$ 47.2 million). Timão sold 55% of the player’s economic rights, exactly everything the club owned, and will keep 7 million euros (R$ 38.9 million).

Coimbra, a club that belongs to BMG and held 45%, sold 25% for 1.5 million euros (R$ 8.3 million) and kept 20% of the player’s economic rights. João Victor’s contract with Benfica will run for five seasons.

The news about the forwarding of the agreement was first published by Globo Esporte, after which Gazeta Esportiva confirmed the conclusion of the sale, along with the details.

This Sunday, the board of Corinthians will decide if the defender will travel with the rest of the squad to Argentina, where the team will play the return game of the round of 16 of the Libertadores against Boca Juniors, next Tuesday, at 21:30 ( from Brasilia).

João Victor’s contract with Corinthians would run until December 2023. The defender arrived at Timão to play in the under-20 team in 2017. After being loaned to Inter de Limeira and Atlético-GO, the player was incorporated into the main squad in 2021 and played an important role in defense. This season, the defender played in 27 matches, 24 of which as a starter.

