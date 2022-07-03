Corinthians sells João Victor to Benfica; see deal details

The board of Corinthians agreed this morning to sell defender João Victor to Benfica. The Parque São Jorge club owned 55% of the athlete’s rights, who signed with the Europeans for five seasons. Alvinegro internally discusses the defender’s participation in the match next Tuesday (5), against Boca Juniors, for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Revealed in the basic categories of Corinthians, João Victor was disputed by rivals Benfica and Porto behind the scenes of the ball market. The Lisbon team was quicker in the negotiation, sent a representative to Brazil yesterday (2) and, in a meeting with Alvinegro’s football board, closed the deal around 10 million euros (R$ 55.3 million in quotation current).

The technical commission headed by Vítor Pereira is aware of the player’s departure, but still doesn’t know if they will be able to count on him for the decisive duel in Buenos Aires. Corinthians, Benfica and João Victor’s representatives discuss the last details of the transfer and, even, the athlete’s departure to Bombonera.

Regardless of whether or not to play against Boca Juniors, the defender travels to Portugal next week for medical examinations, contract signing and presentation to the Portuguese press as a new reinforcement for Benfica. The European interest in João Victor was expressed last season, but it was only now that the agreement was reached.

Corinthians sold its entire stake in the athlete and will receive something around 7 million euros (R$ 38.7 million). This is the third sale of the Parque São Jorge club in the season, which agreed the departure of midfielder Ederson to Salernitana, from Italy, and also of attacking midfielder Gabriel Pereira to New York City, from the United States.