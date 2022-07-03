Coritiba vs Fortaleza live: follow in Real Time – Play

O Strength visit the coritiba this Sunday (3), for the 15th round of the 2022 Brazilian Serie A. The game takes place at the Couto Pereira stadium, in Curitiba/PR, and was delayed due to a power outage. The match has decision weight for the Ceará team, in a very worrying situation in the classification table. The Tricolor lineup has news.

0 – 15min: Coritiba started much more connected and opened the scoring after 2 minutes, after Alef Manga’s move from the attacking left. He crossed in the measure for Léo Gamalho, with his head, to open the scoring. Fortaleza took a long time to enter the game and did not create any clear goal situation. The home team is better in the first half of the game.

15 – 30min: Controversial bid in the 22nd minute. Léo Gamalho is fouled in the area and the referee awards a penalty. However, the VAR signals the offside of the Coxa striker and the bid is invalidated. After that, Stronghold tries to find itself more in the game. Even so, with many difficulties to articulate plays. Coritiba is better.

Coritiba: Rafael William; Matheus Alexandre, Henrique, Luciano Castan and Diego Porfírio; Willian Farias, Val and Fabricio Daniel; Warley, Alef Manga and Léo Gamalho. Coach: Gustavo Morínigo.

Strength: Marcelo Boeck; Habraam, Benevenuto and Titi; Vitor Ricardo, Ronald, Zé Welison, Matheus Vargas and Juninho Capixaba; Romarinho and Moses. Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Brazilian Championship – Serie A Location: Couto Pereira, in Curitiba (PR). Date/Time: July 3, 2022, at 6 pm. Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG) Assistant 1: Guilherme Dias Camilo (Fifa) Assistant 2: Celso Luiz da Silva (MG)

