Coritiba vs Fortaleza: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Coxa lives a negative fast of six games without winning, with two draws and four defeats – those consecutive. The alviverde team came out of the fight for the G-6 and is on the edge of the relegation zone, in 16th position with 15 points, the same score as América-MG, which opens the Z-4.

Tricolor de Aço comes from a 1-1 draw with Estudiantes in the round of 16 of the Libertadores. The mission now is to return to thinking about the game against Coritiba and towards a recovery in Série A of the Brazilian, in which he is the lantern with 10 points.

Coritiba – Coach: Gustavo Morínigo

Coach alviverde does not have left-back Guilherme Biro and striker Igor Paixão suspended. Diego Porfírio, who returns from suspension, enters the side, while Fabricio Daniel appears in the attack. Like Porfírio, the Paraguayan commander also has the return of side Warley and forward Adrián Martínez.

Coxa must have: Rafael William; Matheus Alexandre, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Diego Porfírio (Egídio); Willian Farias, Matías Galarza and Thonny Anderson; Fabricio Daniel, Alef Manga and Léo Gamalho.

hanging: Henrique, Guillermo, Matheus Alexandre, Willian Farias, Val and Matías Galarza.

Embezzlement: Guilherme Biro and Igor Paixão (suspended); Robinho (transition); Andrey (recovery from surgery).

Fortaleza – Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Fortaleza will not have many changes in relation to the team that drew with Estudiantes. Tinga and Romero are still in the medical department. Felipe, Ceballos and Depietri did not travel.

The Tricolor must have: Marcelo Boeck; Landázuri, Benevenuto, Titi; Pikachu, Ronald, Zé Welison, Lucas Lima, Crispim; Moses and Romero.

hanging: Marcelo Boeck; Capixaba, Ronald, Felipe, Zé Welison.

embezzlement: Tinga and Robson (medical department) and Ceballos and Depietri (Covid-19).

