Cruzeiro and Ponte Preta line up agreement for defender Mateus Silva | football

Cruzeiro and Ponte Preta have negotiations underway for the loan of defender Mateus Silva to Macaca.

At 26 years old, he arrived at Raposa at the beginning of the season, but made only five games – all for the Campeonato Mineiro. With a contract until the end of 2023, he is not in Paulo Pezzolano’s plans for the sequel to Serie B.

Ponte is looking for a defender to reinforce the squad and showed interest in Mateus Silva. As Cruzeiro also intends to release him, conversations have advanced.

Mateus Silva in action for Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/ Cruzeiro

It remains for the parties to define the length of the loan: until the end of Série B or also for next year’s state championship, when Ponte will play Paulista’s Série A2.

Mateus Silva was captain of the Ituano title in Serie C last year and also passed through Criciúma, Guarani-SC and São Bento.

During the week, the president of Macaca, Marco Antônio Eberlin, gave statements that he had a defender. The position entered the agenda of the board after Fabrício’s departure request.