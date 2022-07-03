Cruzeiro closes the 16th round with 14 points for 5th; Chance of access goes to 98%

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro was the only Serie B G4 club to win in the 16th round Cruzeiro remains sovereign in the leadership of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. With the closing of the 16th round, this Sunday (3), the celestial team confirmed a 14-point advantage over Criciúma, the first club outside the G4 in 5th place.

For the vice-leader Vasco, who only drew 0-0 with Sport, the difference is six points. The cariocas frustrated the great public that was present in the match against Leão, this Sunday, at Maracanã.

In the other game of the round that was of interest to Cruzeiro, Bahia (3rd place) also did not take the field command – 42,466 gifts. Under the command of debutant Enderson Moreira, Tricolor did not get out of 0-0 with Grêmio (4th), a direct opponent in the G4 of the Second Division.

It is worth remembering that Cruzeiro’s advantage could be even greater, since the club has one less game compared to its main opponents. Next Tuesday (5), the celestial team will measure forces with Ituano, at Novelli Júnior stadium, in Itu-SP, at 19 pm, in a postponed match of the 14th round.

Chance of access

According to the Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Raposa already has a 98.4% chance of accessing the Serie A. The rate is surprising because there are still three rounds to go before the end of the first round of the competition.

In relation to the title, Cruzeiro’s chances are also high. According to UFMG, Raposa has a 76.8% probability of lifting the Série B trophy. Vice-leader Vasco has only 9.7%.

Matches of the 16th round of Serie B

Chapecoense 3 x 1 Sampaio Correa

Brusque 2 x 0 Worker-PR

Cruise 2 x 0 Vila Nova

London 0 x 0 CSA

Ituano 1 x 2 Criciúma

Nautical 3 x 1 Novorizontinho

CRB 1 x 1 Guarani

Ponte Preta 0 x 0 Tombense

Vasco 0 x 0 Sport

Bahia 0 x 0 Gremio