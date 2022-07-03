‘Crypto winter’: understand the fall of digital currencies and if it’s time to invest

Bitcoin had its maximum price reached in November 2021, something around 69 thousand dollars. Since then, it has been falling sharply and is now around $20,000, a drop of more than 70%. Other major coins such as Ether and Cardano followed suit, but the impact was much greater on smaller coins. An example of this was the collapse of the Terra network (LUNA), a token that lost virtually all of its value overnight. This week, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), one of the top cryptocurrency hedge funds in the world, simply went bust. It did not withstand the fall in assets and may have operated with high leverage, generating its liquidation. Some major exchanges, such as Binance, have been suspended due to regulatory issues, adding more tension to the markets.

There is a fear that there will still be some major crashes in the cryptocurrency market, with the expectation that we may still see an event like the “Lehman Brothers” of cryptos happen.

Cryptocurrencies. Credit: Jirapong Manustrong / Getty Images/iStockphoto

However, it is estimated that there are almost 20,000 different cryptocurrencies in the world, and many investors are looking to invest in startup projects that may have growth potential. Likewise, these early-stage coins can also quickly collapse.

Considering all the value that a cryptocurrency can have, we must remember that, in a market that is still poorly regulated, the value of a crypto simply depends on what others are willing to pay for it. If nobody pays anything, it is worth nothing, because there is no guarantor. If there is confidence in its usefulness, technology and reputation, there will be a buyer “holding” the price and providing liquidity to the seller, and consequently “marking” the quote of the currency in question.

To understand the current situation, it is necessary to remember what happened in the world financial markets since 2008. At the height of the subprime crisis, central banks, led by the FED (American central bank), lowered interest rates many times and began to inject liquidity into markets, in order to avoid a general crash. However, the side effect was the generation of a strong flow of funds that migrated from safe sources with rates close to zero in search of more returns in emerging countries and risky assets.

With the arrival of the pandemic in 2020, and now with the war in Ukraine, the inflationary phenomenon has established itself in a very aggressive way. Developed countries with no history of high inflation are now experiencing price increases of approximately 8% or 9% per year in hard currency. Thus, in 2022 the Fed began a late “normalization” of its monetary policy, increasing interest rates and drying up liquidity, with the objective of containing inflation. This causes a contraction of liquidity, and raises the fear that there will be an economic recession from the United States.

The whole world shook, stock markets fell, and interest rates are rising in several countries, including Brazil, whose Central Bank anticipated this movement. With Russia out of the Swift system and suffering severe sanctions, and with China swinging in its economy, with expected growth of less than 4% per year, many economic agents have been looking for liquidity, leaving risky investments and looking for more security and less leverage.

When cryptocurrencies started to gain importance, it was expected that this market would behave in a counter-cyclical way, as if it were digital gold, uncorrelated from other risk markets and strengthening itself as a store of value. The comparison with gold is because this metal is considered a safe haven in times of crisis, a role that would have its digital version mainly in Bitcoin, as the dominant cryptocurrency.

However, this is not how cryptocurrencies are behaving. In short, the market is running away from cryptos in the same way it is selling stocks on the exchanges. If the expectation was that cryptos would work in a counter-cyclical way, at the moment their behavior is much more correlated with other risky assets, mainly Equity. The market’s view of cryptocurrencies is not a store of value, but risky assets that can be liquidated primarily in case of need for liquidity.

Therefore, it is clear that the cryptocurrency market is not an island, but is inserted in a global economic context, where investors are always in dispute for better returns and lower risks. Therefore, nothing prevents crypto prices from rising again if risk-taking returns to the financial market.

What we need to remember is that as it is a poorly regulated market, heavily influenced by sharp movements of supply and demand, prices can suffer strong fluctuations, which is why the fall of cryptocurrencies in this context becomes so severe.

