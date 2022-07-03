Dakota Johnson Didn’t Like To See Name In Johnny Depp Trial

Dakota Johnson in talks with Marvel role

Now, in an interview with Variety magazine, she learned about the video and was asked about the episode:

“I was like, ‘For God’s sake, why? Why am I involved in this?’ I don’t remember that, but please get me out of it. Don’t let this go any further.”, she commented, without giving details about her conversation with Johnny Depp, who she starred with in “Black Mass”.

The snippet titled “The Exact Moment Dakota Johnson Knew Amber Heard Was VIOLENT towards Johnny Depp” amassed over 3 million views amid the live-streamed trial.

Dakota continued, “Can you imagine, oh my God, if I was called to the witness stand? I can’t believe people are watching [o julgamento] like it’s a show. It’s like a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy… Humans are so weird. The internet is a rude and wild place.”, she stated.]

“What I struggle with in terms of cancel culture is the term ‘cancel culture’ – the whole concept behind canceling a human being, as if it were a commitment… No person will not make mistakes in their life. The point of being alive is figuring it out. Hurting other people, hurting other people is not good. There are consequences to these actions. But the concept of the ‘Twitterverse’ deciding if someone suddenly doesn’t exist is horrible, painful and wrong,” he told Variety.

“I think it will pass… I believe that people want to live in a better world. Also, does Twitter make up 12% of the world? I mean, some of these people can’t even spell.”

CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW

Johnny Depp will not be playing Captain Jack Sparrow again. While some media outlets claimed that Disney had finally reopened the doors for the actor after winning his libel trial, a representative for Depp denied those versions.

Johnny Depp has already said that he has no interest in returning to Disney because of the way the company treated him after the accusations of his ex, Amber Heard, without giving him the chance to prove his innocence by firing him from his productions, something which greatly affected his career and personal life.

Now, his representative assured TMZ that the news that Depp received a millionaire offer from Disney to bring the character to life in the sixth part of the saga is not true.

“All made up,” he said, assuring that Johnny is not in any negotiations with the company.

Depp has been very busy with his music, and taking part in Jeff Beck’s European tour.

