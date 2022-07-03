DC’s “Peacemaker” is considered one of the best series of 2022

Concept, cohesion and acclaim! Last week, the magazine rolling stone released a list of the best series of 2022 released so far. Among the selected titles, the only production of the superhero genre to be present is “Peacemaker“, gives A.D! Created by James Gunn and starring John Cenathe series premiered exclusively on HBO Max in January, to critical acclaim.

“Marvel’s Disney+ shows soak up a lot of attention, but ‘Peacemaker’ was easily the funniest comic book show of the year“, evaluated the publication.

The complete list of rolling stone still has “atlanta“, “Barry“, “hacks“, “Severance“, among others.

With a second season confirmed, “Peacemaker” has already been submitted in some categories of the Emmy Awards 2022. Could it be that, as happened withwatchmen” in 2020, the movie spinoff series “The Suicide Squad” will snatch the awards trophies this year? Only time will tell!

Viola Davis Set to Star in ‘Peacemaker’ Spinoff Series on HBO Max

already leave a separate Emmy for that woman! The magazine Variety revealed this Tuesday (03) that the actress Viola Davis should star in a series spin off in “Peacemaker“, gives A.Dat HBO Max. In the two films in the franchise “Suicide squad” and in the series of the character lived by John Cenathe American plays Amanda Waller, a stern government agent responsible for, among other things, commanding Task Force X.