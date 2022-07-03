Disney+ gets Spider-Man movies

Tom Holland is the new arachnid superhero but Disney+ Portugal doesn’t forget the previous ones. The original Spider-Man trilogy has arrived on the platform.

After “Spider-Man: Homecoming” brought nostalgia to its audiences, and raised the bar for geekness hardcore fans, it’s time to revive the original “Spider-Man” trilogy. Released in 2002, the first Spider-Man film series was under the tutelage of Sony Pictures and featured Tobey Maguire as the young Peter Parker.

Directed by Sam Raimi, who recently returned to the Marvel universe with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, the trilogy was one of the first great successes of superhero movies, when there was no MCU. The films featured Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and James Franco in central roles, and revealed villains like the Green Goblin, Venom, Sandman, and Doc Ock.

Now, after much anticipation, it is finally confirmed that the film series is already part of the Disney+ streaming platform catalog. This is the first arachnid superhero movie set to enter an offering that includes heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor or Doctor Strange.

Waiting to be made available in the catalog are the two films of the saga “The Amazing Spider-Man”, with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, and the most recent, and already framed in the MCU, the Spider-Man films by Tom Holland.

TRAILER | SAM RAIMI’S SPIDER-MAN

