Do this and stop unwanted ads on your phone

The internet is, every day, more full of ads. Check out some ways to reduce your cell phone’s exposure to advertisements!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

After a tense period, Bitcoin finally starts to rise

Blocking advertisements from your cell phone can be a solution for those who want to get rid of certain ads. On several sites, the cell phone screen, which already has a reduced size, is full of ads, which hinder navigation and reading on the page. However, there are some solutions that can solve this problem.

There are options on smartphones that help reduce exposure to advertisements while browsing the internet. For those who prefer a more effective feature, you can also install extensions on your phone that help with this task.

Ways to block unwanted ads on your phone

The first measure you can take to stop seeing so many ads on your cell phone is to block pop ups, which are those advertisements that suddenly jump on your device’s screen. The option is available on both Android and iOS systems, see:

Open Google Chrome on your mobile; Click on the three dots, which appears in the upper right corner of the screen; Tap ”Settings” and then ”Site Settings”; Look for the ”Pop-ups and Redirects” option and enable the blocking feature.

To reinforce, it is also possible to do this with ads considered invasive or misleading, just in step 4, you also look for the “Ads” option and activate the feature to block these advertisements.

How much does the money in the Nubank account earn?

Now, if the ads keep bothering you, another alternative is to install extensions known as “AdBlock”. Such programs perform content filtering, hiding advertisements during your internet browsing.

When searching for this word in the Play Store or the App Store, several applications appear that provide this service. However, it is worth remembering that this method gives permission for these extensions to view content on your mobile screen.

Therefore, this is the least recommended alternative when compared to other native options for blocking ads and advertisements on the device.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock.com