Egypt: Relics of Mysterious Pharaoh Cheops Found

From time to time, archaeologists bring the public fascinating stories about societies that no longer exist. This happens even more frequently when the researched place is Egypt: a partnership between German and Egyptian researchers led to a new discovery of pieces linked to the legendary pharaoh Cheops, who ruled the country between 2589 and 2566 BC. C., about 4,500 years ago. The information is from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the body responsible for managing the relics found in the country.

The mission found, among debris taken from the rocks, fragments of different empires and dynasties. There are even artifacts from the period when the region was dominated by the Roman Empire. According to Sheila Mendonça de Souza, bioarchaeologist at Fiocruz, it was the custom of the ancient pharaohs to reuse materials, due to the difficulty of handling or because of rivalries between authorities who wanted to leave their legacy in construction. “The archaeological sites located in this region of Egypt are very important. No matter how much you dig, there will always be new elements to be discovered”, says Sheila. She emphasizes the importance of the material found on this expedition, as it contains references and details linked to the name of the legendary pharaoh Cheops: “There is little material discovered about Cheops. It is known that he was the first to build a great pyramid at Giza.”

Cheops assumed the throne after the death of King Seneferu, his father. The Great Pyramid of Giza, a work attributed to him, is considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. There is little information about other aspects of his reign.

In this last expedition, parts of a quartz sculpture of a sphinx of King Amenhotep II were unearthed, as well as pieces of the pedestal of the statue of the pharaoh Amasis (570-526 BC), granite pieces linked to the monarch Pepi I and materials that indicate community religious rituals. The excavations took place in Cairo, in the neighborhood of Ayn-Shams – “Eye of the Sun”, in Arabic. The name refers to the region at the top of the ancient city of Heliopolis, an ancient nucleus of sun worship. The researchers found residues of the ancient Sun Temple at the site. This confirms information about the reigns of the pharaohs Cheops, Sesostris III, Thutmose III, Amenhotep and Amenemhat. Egypt always surprises us.