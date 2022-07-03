Elon Musk breaks silence on Twitter and posts photo with Pope – 02/07/2022 – Mercado

Elon Musk on Friday night broke his nine-day silence on Twitter, the social media platform he is trying to buy for $44 billion, by posting a photo of their date. with Pope Francis that took place on Thursday (30).

The richest man in the world posted a photo of him standing next to the pope, with the caption: “Honored to meet @pontifex yesterday.”

Musk’s four teenage sons are also pictured, but not his transgender daughter, 18, who on June 20 tried to change her name and sever ties with him. The Tesla CEO has eight children in total.

The billionaire did not specify the location or details of the meeting, and the Vatican did not report this private visit by the pope.

Last month, Musk said there were “still some unresolved issues” in the negotiation to buy Twitter, including the number of spam users on the system and the outcome of the debt portion of the deal.