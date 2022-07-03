ET – Steven Spielberg’s The Extraterrestrial turns 40

June passed practically unnoticed for the round date of a film that marked an era at the box office: ET – The Extraterrestrial, by Steven Spielberg. Not that the creator of blockbuster cinema with Jaws hadn’t invested in the genre before: Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) started from a similar premise.

He humanized, gave the face to the “good” alien, which did not enthuse the studio. Spielberg didn’t give up and ran after other producers. Prior to ET, only four films have become cultural phenomena: Jaws (1975), Star Wars (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Indiana Jones (1981) – all by Spielberg, George Lucas, or both. ET became fifth on the list, until 1993, with Jurassic Park – Spielberg’s film.

Despite ET (1982) being one of the most popular films in history, over time a certain antagonism began with the deeply emotional and childish character (in the sense of adopting the child’s position) that, in a way, explains how many people underestimate him today. .

Spielberg was always a “grown up kid,” and his films reflected that personality. The entire point of view of the film is from the children. The cameras film from the height of their vision, and when adults appear, they are seen from the bottom up or with part of the body cut off. Incidentally, ET was filmed in chronological order, contrary to what is normal, to make the children’s emotions more intense until the climax.

The plot is simple. It follows the story of the boy Elliott (Henry Thomas) who finds hiding in his house with his little sister Gertie (Drew Barrymore), an extraterrestrial who was left behind on Earth when his spaceship left in a hurry. A curious nerd and a lover of scifi (like Spielberg), Elliott hides him from adults, preventing him from being captured by the government and turned into guinea pigs in laboratories. A strong bond of friendship, even telepathic, forms between the boy and ET.

Anthological scenes about the cinema follow, such as when the alien watches a movie with John Wayne on TV and, through the telepathic connection, Eliott mimics the scene kissing the prettiest girl in the class. Detail: ET drank some beer cans he found in the fridge, and the boy got slightly drunk… This scene wouldn’t appear in a movie nowadays.

Short and stocky, the ET animatronic doll was created by Carlo Rambaldi who, following the director’s instructions, was inspired by Einstein’s gaze. His finger and heart could glow, and telekinetic powers made objects levitate, including a group of kids on bicycles running away from the CIA. The iconic scene of the boy on the bike flying under the full moon became Amblin’s trademark.

In addition to ET’s landmark score, composed by John Williams, in 1994, the film was selected to be preserved in the National Film Registry for “culturally significant” works.