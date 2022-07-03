Exam: learn about series that teach financial education

Succession and Girlboss are some of the titles that deal with business, entrepreneurship and investments in streaming

“It is possible to learn to save, use a credit card with conscience and even know when it is time to apply for a loan or make investments. Little by little, planning and controlling money become a healthy habit”, ponders Thaíne Clemente, strategy and operations executive at Simplic, a personal credit fintech.

However, learning in a playful way can be much more effective for some. With that in mind, Clemente separated some series indications from Netflix and HBO Max for those who want to understand more about financial planning:

billions



The five-season series tells the story of a billionaire who owns an investment company. In the drama, the character played by Damian Lewis has his financial transactions investigated by a New York prosecutor. Among many subjects dealt with in the series such as the relationship of power and politics, the episodes bring insights into the financial market.

Available on: Netflix

girlboss

With a very optimistic and colorful tone, the series launched in 2017 follows a character named Sophia (played by Britt Robertson) who faces debt and opens an online business to try to turn around. The series teaches about maturation, business management and entrepreneurship.

Available on: Netflix

consumer disservice



Cosmetics, electronic cigarettes, sustainable furniture and recyclable packaging. What would you do if you knew that the advertisements about what you consume are misleading? The miniseries in documentary form shows the impact of marketing on consumers’ lives.

Available on: Netflix

Succession



The acid and dramatic comedy follows the family of billionaire and patriarch Logan Roy, who owns a media vehicle. In the series, issues such as generational and power conflicts, family business and ethics are portrayed. The series is now in its 3rd season.

Available on: HBO Max

By Fernanda Bastos

Originally posted on: https://bit.ly/3P5xTMZ