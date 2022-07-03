Faced with crisis, Zuckerberg announces cut in hiring and resources at Meta

The president of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, issued an alert to the employees in which he says that the Facebook parent company faces one of the “worst crises seen in recent history”, which will require a reduction in hiring and resources.

The message was delivered during an internal videoconference meeting on Thursday (30) to the company’s 77,800 employees, according to The New York Times. The statement also emphasizes that employee performance will undergo more intensive evaluations from now on.

“I think some of you might decide that this is not the place for you, and I’m fine with this self-selection,” the CEO reportedly said. “Realistically, there are probably a lot of people in the company who shouldn’t be here.”





Also according to the Times, the company plans to reduce the number of hires planned for this year, from 10,000, according to the initial target, to around 6,000 to 7,000.

Recently, Meta was impacted by a change to Apple’s mobile operating system privacy settings, which limited the amount of user data that Facebook and Instagram can collect.

After the move, the company faced two consecutive drops in quarterly profit, a first for a decade, and lost about $230 billion in market value after reporting mixed results in February.